El cineasta Todd Phillips ocasionó un ‘remezón’ entre los seguidores de las historietas de DC Comics tras publicar en Instagram un video muy corto relacionado a la película que está preparando sobre el personaje del 'Joker', quien es el principal enemigo de 'Batman'. Dicho material fue descargado y compartido por no pocos usuarios en Facebook y YouTube.

En el clip, que tiene una duración muy corta, podemos ver cómo lucirá el actor Joaquin Phoenix como el mencionado villano. La canción que acompaña el material pone un marco que a muchos internautas les pareció aterrador.

El tema usado en el adelanto es 'Laughing', el cual se encuentra interpretado por la banda canadiense The Guess Who y fue lanzado en el año 1969. Varios usuarios utilizaron YouTube para escuchar el tema completo.

En dicha plataforma se pueden leer muchos comentarios referidos a la utilización de la canción en el adelanto de la película que prepara Phillips, cuyo estreno será el 4 de octubre del próximo año. La mayoría afirmó que el tema le caía perfecto al siniestro personaje.

'Laughing' - The Guess Who (inglés)

I should laugh, but I cry

Because your love has passed me by

You took me by surprise

You didn't realize that I was waiting

Time goes slowly but carries on

And now the best years have come and gone

You took me by surprise

I didn't realize that you were laughing

Laughing - The things you're doin' to me

Laughing - That ain't the way it should be

You took away everything I had

You put the hurt on me

Laughing - The things you're doin' to me

Laughing - That ain't the way it should be

You took away everything I had

You put the hurt on me

I go alone now, calling your name

After losing at the game

You took me by surprise

I didn't realize that you were laughing

Time goes slowly, but carries on

And now the best years, the best years have come and gone

You took me by surprise

I didn't realize, that you were laughing

Laughing - The things you're doin' to me

Laughing - That ain't the way it should be

You took away everything I had

You put the hurt on me

Laughing - The things you're doin' to me

Laughing - Oh, what you're doin' to me

You took away everything I had

You put the hurt on me

Laughing - Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

Laughing - Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

Laughing - Well, you're laughin' at me

Laughing - Well, you're laughin' at me

Laughing - Oh, what you're doin' to me, girl

Laughing - I'm a-lookin', you're laughin'

Laughing - I'm a-lookin', you're laughin'

Laughing - You're a-lookin', I'm a-laughin'

Laughing - Laughin' at me

'Laughing' - The Guess Who (español)

Debo reír, pero lloro

Porque tu amor se me fué

Me tomó por sorpresa

Y no me dí cuenta de que lo estaba esperando

El tiempo pasa lentamente, pero sigue

Y ahora los mejores años han pasado

Usted me tomó por sorpresa

No me di cuenta que te estabas riendo

Riendo - las cosas que me estás haciendo

Riendo - que no es la manera que debe ser

Te llevaste todo lo que tenía

Y me da dolor

Riendo - Las cosas que me estás haciendo

Riendo - Que no es la manera que debe ser

Te llevaste todo lo que tenía

Y me da dolor

Voy solo ahora, llamando tu nombre

Después de perder en el juego

Usted me tomó por sorpresa

No me di cuenta que te estabas riendo

El tiempo pasa lentamente, pero sigue

Y ahora los mejores años, los mejores años han pasado

Usted me tomó por sorpresa

No me di cuenta que te estabas riendo

Riendo - Las cosas que me estás haciendo

Riendo - Que no es la manera que debe ser

Te llevaste todo lo que tenía

Y me da dolor

Riendo - Las cosas que me estás haciendo

Riendo - Oh, qué me estás haciendo

Te llevaste todo lo que tenía

Y me da dolor

Riendo - Ja-ja-ja-ja-ja-ja

Riendo - Ja-ja-ja-ja-ja-ja-ja

Riendo - Bueno, te estás riendo de mí

Riendo - Bueno, te estás riendo de mí

Riendo - Oh, qué me estás haciendo, niña

Riendo - ¡Cómo ríes, te estoy viendo!

Riendo - ¡Cómo ríes, te estoy viendo!

Riendo - Tú me ves, estoy riendo

Riendo - Riendo de mí