El cineasta Todd Phillips ocasionó un ‘remezón’ entre los seguidores de las historietas de DC Comics tras publicar en Instagram un video muy corto relacionado a la película que está preparando sobre el personaje del 'Joker', quien es el principal enemigo de 'Batman'. Dicho material fue descargado y compartido por no pocos usuarios en Facebook y YouTube.
En el clip, que tiene una duración muy corta, podemos ver cómo lucirá el actor Joaquin Phoenix como el mencionado villano. La canción que acompaña el material pone un marco que a muchos internautas les pareció aterrador.
El tema usado en el adelanto es 'Laughing', el cual se encuentra interpretado por la banda canadiense The Guess Who y fue lanzado en el año 1969. Varios usuarios utilizaron YouTube para escuchar el tema completo.
En dicha plataforma se pueden leer muchos comentarios referidos a la utilización de la canción en el adelanto de la película que prepara Phillips, cuyo estreno será el 4 de octubre del próximo año. La mayoría afirmó que el tema le caía perfecto al siniestro personaje.
'Laughing' - The Guess Who (inglés)
I should laugh, but I cry
Because your love has passed me by
You took me by surprise
You didn't realize that I was waiting
Time goes slowly but carries on
And now the best years have come and gone
You took me by surprise
I didn't realize that you were laughing
Laughing - The things you're doin' to me
Laughing - That ain't the way it should be
You took away everything I had
You put the hurt on me
Laughing - The things you're doin' to me
Laughing - That ain't the way it should be
You took away everything I had
You put the hurt on me
I go alone now, calling your name
After losing at the game
You took me by surprise
I didn't realize that you were laughing
Time goes slowly, but carries on
And now the best years, the best years have come and gone
You took me by surprise
I didn't realize, that you were laughing
Laughing - The things you're doin' to me
Laughing - That ain't the way it should be
You took away everything I had
You put the hurt on me
Laughing - The things you're doin' to me
Laughing - Oh, what you're doin' to me
You took away everything I had
You put the hurt on me
Laughing - Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
Laughing - Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
Laughing - Well, you're laughin' at me
Laughing - Well, you're laughin' at me
Laughing - Oh, what you're doin' to me, girl
Laughing - I'm a-lookin', you're laughin'
Laughing - I'm a-lookin', you're laughin'
Laughing - You're a-lookin', I'm a-laughin'
Laughing - Laughin' at me
'Laughing' - The Guess Who (español)
Debo reír, pero lloro
Porque tu amor se me fué
Me tomó por sorpresa
Y no me dí cuenta de que lo estaba esperando
El tiempo pasa lentamente, pero sigue
Y ahora los mejores años han pasado
Usted me tomó por sorpresa
No me di cuenta que te estabas riendo
Riendo - las cosas que me estás haciendo
Riendo - que no es la manera que debe ser
Te llevaste todo lo que tenía
Y me da dolor
Riendo - Las cosas que me estás haciendo
Riendo - Que no es la manera que debe ser
Te llevaste todo lo que tenía
Y me da dolor
Voy solo ahora, llamando tu nombre
Después de perder en el juego
Usted me tomó por sorpresa
No me di cuenta que te estabas riendo
El tiempo pasa lentamente, pero sigue
Y ahora los mejores años, los mejores años han pasado
Usted me tomó por sorpresa
No me di cuenta que te estabas riendo
Riendo - Las cosas que me estás haciendo
Riendo - Que no es la manera que debe ser
Te llevaste todo lo que tenía
Y me da dolor
Riendo - Las cosas que me estás haciendo
Riendo - Oh, qué me estás haciendo
Te llevaste todo lo que tenía
Y me da dolor
Riendo - Ja-ja-ja-ja-ja-ja
Riendo - Ja-ja-ja-ja-ja-ja-ja
Riendo - Bueno, te estás riendo de mí
Riendo - Bueno, te estás riendo de mí
Riendo - Oh, qué me estás haciendo, niña
Riendo - ¡Cómo ríes, te estoy viendo!
Riendo - ¡Cómo ríes, te estoy viendo!
Riendo - Tú me ves, estoy riendo
Riendo - Riendo de mí
