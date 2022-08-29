Amazon Prime: ¿qué películas y series se estrenan en septiembre?. (Foto: Amazon Prime)
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

es uno de los streamings favoritos de los fans de las y . Cada vez que comienza un nuevo mes, la plataforma se renueva con novedoso contenido. El objetivo es refrescar el interés de los usuarios y que tengan mayores opciones de entretenimiento.

Uno de los estrenos más esperados es “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”. Sin embargo, este no es el único lanzamiento que promete colmar las expectativas. A continuación, repasamos las producciones que llegarán en septiembre.

Series

1 de septiembre

  • American Ninja Warrior Temporadas 12-13 (2022)
  • Friday Night Lights Temporadas 1-5 (2007)
  • Texicanas (2019)
  • WAGS Miami Temporadas 1-2 (2022)
2 de septiembre

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere)

15 de septiembre

  • Thursday Night Football

23 de septiembre

  • September Mornings, Temporada 2 (2022)

30 de septiembre

  • Un Extraño Enemigo Temporada 2 (2022)

Películas

1 de septiembre

  • 21 Grams (2004)
  • 23:59 (2011)
  • A Family Thing (1996)
  • The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
  • The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
  • American Beauty (1999)
  • American Ninja (1985)
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
  • An American Werewolf in London (1981)
  • Apartment 143 (2012)
  • Autumn in New York (2000)
  • Bad Influence (1990)
  • Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
  • Black Sunday (1977)
  • Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
  • The Blair Witch Project (1999)
  • Cabin Fever (2003)
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
  • The Clan (2015)
  • Cold Creek Manor (2003)
  • Crazy Heart (2010)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • The Dilemma (2011)
  • Dust 2 Glory (2017)
  • Employee of the Month (2006)
  • Europa Report (2013)
  • The Expendables (2010)
  • The Expendables 2 (2012)
  • The Expendables 3 (2014)
  • Failure to Launch (2006)
  • Fight Club (1999)
  • Frontera (2014)
  • The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
  • Gorky Park (1983)
  • Hard Eight (1997)
  • He Got Game (1998)
  • Heartburn (1986)
  • Here Comes the Devil (2012)
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • I Saw The Devil (2010)
  • I’m Still Here (2010)
  • In Time (2011)
  • Instructions Not Included (2013)
  • Intersection (1994)
  • Jason’s Lyric (1994)
  • Juan of the Dead (2012)
  • Legally Blonde (2001)
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
  • Let the Right One In (2008)
  • The Lifeguard (2013)
  • Love Story (1970)
  • Loving Pablo (2018)
  • Mandrill (2009)
  • The Mod Squad (1999)
  • Moonlight & Valentino (1995)
  • Mother! (2017)
  • The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
  • Mr. Baseball (1992)
  • My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)
  • Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
  • Open Water (2003)
  • The Out-of-Towners (1999)
  • The Package (1989)
  • Pulse (2005)
  • The Recruit (2003)
  • Reign of Fire (2002)
  • Rescue Dawn (2007)
  • Rings (2017)
  • Role Models (2008)
  • Role Models Unrated (2008)
  • Ronaldo (2015)
  • Rookie of the Year (1993)
  • Roxanne (1987)
  • The Sacrament (2013)
  • Save The Last Dance (2001)
  • Shattered (2022)
  • The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
  • Sin Nombre (2009)
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Staying Alive (1983)
  • Superstar (1999)
  • Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
  • The Transporter (2002)
  • Trollhunter (2011)
  • Uncommon Valor (1983)
  • The Usual Suspects (1995)
  • Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
  • Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
  • Wanted (2008)
  • War of The Worlds (2005)
  • Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
  • We’re No Angels (1955)
  • Wild Bill (1995)
  • The Young Victoria (2010)
  • Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
7 de septiembre

  • He Is Psychometric (2019)
  • Prison Playbook (2017)
  • Reply 1988 (2015)
  • Reply 1994 (2013)
  • Search: WWW (2019)
  • Signal (2016)
  • The Crowned Clown (2019)

9 de septiembre

  • Aline (2022)
  • Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
16 de septiembre

  • Dog (2022)
  • Firebird (2022)
  • Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
  • The Outfit (2022)

19 de septiembre

  • Heatwave (2022)

21 de septiembre

  • Prisma (2022)

23 de septiembre

  • Firestarter (2022)
  • Memory (2022)

27 de septiembre

  • Our Idiot Brother (2011)

30 de septiembre

  • Jungle (2022)
  • Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)
  • Ambulance (2022)
  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

