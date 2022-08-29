Amazon Prime es uno de los streamings favoritos de los fans de las películas y series. Cada vez que comienza un nuevo mes, la plataforma se renueva con novedoso contenido. El objetivo es refrescar el interés de los usuarios y que tengan mayores opciones de entretenimiento.

Uno de los estrenos más esperados es “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”. Sin embargo, este no es el único lanzamiento que promete colmar las expectativas. A continuación, repasamos las producciones que llegarán en septiembre.

Series

1 de septiembre

American Ninja Warrior Temporadas 12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights Temporadas 1-5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami Temporadas 1-2 (2022)

2 de septiembre

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere)

15 de septiembre

Thursday Night Football

23 de septiembre

September Mornings, Temporada 2 (2022)

30 de septiembre

Un Extraño Enemigo Temporada 2 (2022)

Películas

1 de septiembre

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

7 de septiembre

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

9 de septiembre

Aline (2022)

Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

16 de septiembre

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

The Outfit (2022)

19 de septiembre

Heatwave (2022)

21 de septiembre

Prisma (2022)

23 de septiembre

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

27 de septiembre

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

30 de septiembre