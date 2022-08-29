Amazon Prime es uno de los streamings favoritos de los fans de las películas y series. Cada vez que comienza un nuevo mes, la plataforma se renueva con novedoso contenido. El objetivo es refrescar el interés de los usuarios y que tengan mayores opciones de entretenimiento.
Uno de los estrenos más esperados es “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”. Sin embargo, este no es el único lanzamiento que promete colmar las expectativas. A continuación, repasamos las producciones que llegarán en septiembre.
Series
1 de septiembre
- American Ninja Warrior Temporadas 12-13 (2022)
- Friday Night Lights Temporadas 1-5 (2007)
- Texicanas (2019)
- WAGS Miami Temporadas 1-2 (2022)
2 de septiembre
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere)
15 de septiembre
- Thursday Night Football
23 de septiembre
- September Mornings, Temporada 2 (2022)
30 de septiembre
- Un Extraño Enemigo Temporada 2 (2022)
Películas
1 de septiembre
- 21 Grams (2004)
- 23:59 (2011)
- A Family Thing (1996)
- The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
- The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
- American Beauty (1999)
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
- An American Werewolf in London (1981)
- Apartment 143 (2012)
- Autumn in New York (2000)
- Bad Influence (1990)
- Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
- Black Sunday (1977)
- Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- Cabin Fever (2003)
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
- The Clan (2015)
- Cold Creek Manor (2003)
- Crazy Heart (2010)
- The Descent (2006)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- Dust 2 Glory (2017)
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- Europa Report (2013)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- Failure to Launch (2006)
- Fight Club (1999)
- Frontera (2014)
- The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
- Gorky Park (1983)
- Hard Eight (1997)
- He Got Game (1998)
- Heartburn (1986)
- Here Comes the Devil (2012)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- I Saw The Devil (2010)
- I’m Still Here (2010)
- In Time (2011)
- Instructions Not Included (2013)
- Intersection (1994)
- Jason’s Lyric (1994)
- Juan of the Dead (2012)
- Legally Blonde (2001)
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
- Let the Right One In (2008)
- The Lifeguard (2013)
- Love Story (1970)
- Loving Pablo (2018)
- Mandrill (2009)
- The Mod Squad (1999)
- Moonlight & Valentino (1995)
- Mother! (2017)
- The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
- Mr. Baseball (1992)
- My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)
- Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)
- Open Water (2003)
- The Out-of-Towners (1999)
- The Package (1989)
- Pulse (2005)
- The Recruit (2003)
- Reign of Fire (2002)
- Rescue Dawn (2007)
- Rings (2017)
- Role Models (2008)
- Role Models Unrated (2008)
- Ronaldo (2015)
- Rookie of the Year (1993)
- Roxanne (1987)
- The Sacrament (2013)
- Save The Last Dance (2001)
- Shattered (2022)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- Sin Nombre (2009)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Staying Alive (1983)
- Superstar (1999)
- Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
- The Transporter (2002)
- Trollhunter (2011)
- Uncommon Valor (1983)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
- Wanted (2008)
- War of The Worlds (2005)
- Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
- We’re No Angels (1955)
- Wild Bill (1995)
- The Young Victoria (2010)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
7 de septiembre
- He Is Psychometric (2019)
- Prison Playbook (2017)
- Reply 1988 (2015)
- Reply 1994 (2013)
- Search: WWW (2019)
- Signal (2016)
- The Crowned Clown (2019)
9 de septiembre
- Aline (2022)
- Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
16 de septiembre
- Dog (2022)
- Firebird (2022)
- Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
- The Outfit (2022)
19 de septiembre
- Heatwave (2022)
21 de septiembre
- Prisma (2022)
23 de septiembre
- Firestarter (2022)
- Memory (2022)
27 de septiembre
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
30 de septiembre
- Jungle (2022)
- Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)
- Ambulance (2022)
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)