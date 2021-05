Latest TIP (as of 2021-05-06 0407Z) for CZ-5B (Long March 5B) (48275 / 2021-035B) shows projected re-entry at 2021-05-09 04:25(UTC) +/- 900 minutes at latitude -32.4 longitude 179.3

NOTE: This is a huge, 30 hr window, and the time/location of re-entry will continue to vary wildly