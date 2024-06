Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero celebrates with forward Luis Advincula (back) after opening the score against Uruguay during their 2011 Copa America Group C first round football match, at the Estadio del Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, 1126 Km west of Buenos Aires, on July 4, 2011. AFP PHOTO / RODRIGO ARANGUA (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)

/

RODRIGO ARANGUA