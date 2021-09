Television’s biggest night just got bigger! @DollyParton, @EllenPompeo, @Awkwafina, & more have JUST been added as presenters at this year's #Emmys! Tune-in on Sunday, Sept. 19th at 8pm ET/5pm PT LIVE on @CBS and streaming on @ParamountPlus for an unforgettable night! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/BCastwJ81U