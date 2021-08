🚨GIVEAWAY TIME!🚨



3 lucky winners will win the ENTIRE #GLOSSBOMB collection! 💋🤩



Just tag us in your Gloss Bomb pics and videos using the hashtag #GLOSSBOMBAROUNDTHE🌎 or #GLOSSBOMBFROMDACRIB to enter! Good luck 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/4F8ya1ezdE