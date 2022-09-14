Redacción EC
Redacción EC
15:26

le invita a consultar su artículo. Encuéntrelo en https://doi.org/10.32685/0120-1425/bol.geol.49.1.2022.625
, Boletín Geológico, vol. 49, número 1, 2022, y vea la ponencia completa en

15:25

Breiner Bastidas, autor principal de “Region-scale estimation of potential groundwater recharge in soft and hard rock formations through a distributed water balance in the area of influence of the tropical dry forest in the Cauca River canyon, Antioquia, Colombia”

15:25

El próximo sábado 17 de septiembre el Museo Geológico Nacional “José Royo y Gómez” estará cerrado al público.

13:54

Nicolás Pedraza, autor principal de “Gravity Studies at the Cerro Machín volcano, Colombia” lo invita a consultar su artículo.

13:51

Evento Sísmico Internacional – Boletín Actualizado 1, 2022-09-14, 03:44 hora local. Magnitud 5.2, profundidad 67 km, near the coast of Nicaragua

13:49

Evento Sísmico Internacional – Boletín Preliminar, 2022-09-14, 03:44 hora local. Magnitud 5.0.

13:48

Boletín semanal de actividad del volcán Cerro Machín del 6 al 12 de septiembre de 2022.

13:47

Boletín semanal de actividad del volcán Nevado del Ruiz del 6 al 12 de septiembre de 2022

13:46

No compartas información sobre amenazas de origen geológico sin verificar su validez científica.

13:44

Al igual que Perú, Colombia está dentro del ‘Cinturón de Fuego del Pacífico’ por lo que es común ver que ocurren varios sismos en dicho territorio.

13:43

¡Buenos días y bienvenidos a El Comercio! Hoy miércoles 14 de septiembre te mantendremos informado sobre la actividad sísmica y volcánica que presente Colombia en todo su territorio gracias al Servicio Geológico Colombiano.

TAGS