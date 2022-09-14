Breiner Bastidas, autor principal de “Region-scale estimation of potential groundwater recharge in soft and hard rock formations through a distributed water balance in the area of influence of the tropical dry forest in the Cauca River canyon, Antioquia, Colombia”
Breiner Bastidas, autor principal de Region-scale estimation of potential groundwater recharge in soft and hard rock formations through a distributed water balance in the area of influence of the tropical dry forest in the Cauca River canyon, Antioquia, Colombia pic.twitter.com/iVB9TOw8rr— Servicio Geolgico (@sgcol) September 14, 2022
El próximo sábado 17 de septiembre el Museo Geológico Nacional “José Royo y Gómez” estará cerrado al público.
#SGCNoticias - El prximo sbado 17 de septiembre el Museo Geolgico Nacional "Jos Royo y Gmez" estar cerrado al pblico. pic.twitter.com/EPpPTJVOay— Servicio Geolgico (@sgcol) September 14, 2022
Nicolás Pedraza, autor principal de “Gravity Studies at the Cerro Machín volcano, Colombia” lo invita a consultar su artículo.
Nicols Pedraza, autor principal de Gravity Studies at the Cerro Machn volcano, Colombia lo invita a consultar su artculo. Descrguelo en https://t.co/s70jrMgTdZ, Boletn Geolgico, vol. 49, nm. 1, 2022. Vea su presentacin completa en https://t.co/40vpI7zdbH pic.twitter.com/27KrKtOf90— Servicio Geolgico (@sgcol) September 14, 2022
Evento Sísmico Internacional – Boletín Actualizado 1, 2022-09-14, 03:44 hora local. Magnitud 5.2, profundidad 67 km, near the coast of Nicaragua
#SismosColombiaSGC Evento Ssmico Internacional - Boletn Actualizado 1, 2022-09-14, 03:44 hora local. Magnitud 5.2, profundidad 67 km, near the coast of Nicaragua #NoticiaEnDesarrollo #Temblor #Sismo Ms informacin: https://t.co/h4VVP0556L pic.twitter.com/PYTr5VqG5Y— Servicio Geolgico (@sgcol) September 14, 2022
Evento Sísmico Internacional – Boletín Preliminar, 2022-09-14, 03:44 hora local. Magnitud 5.0.
#SismosColombiaSGC Evento Ssmico Internacional - Boletn Preliminar, 2022-09-14, 03:44 hora local. Magnitud 5.0. #NoticiaEnDesarrollo #Temblor #Sismo Ms informacin: https://t.co/h4VVP0556L pic.twitter.com/ZjPKksIAmt— Servicio Geolgico (@sgcol) September 14, 2022
Boletín semanal de actividad del volcán Cerro Machín del 6 al 12 de septiembre de 2022.
Boletn semanal de actividad del volcn Cerro Machn del 6 al 12 de septiembre de 2022.https://t.co/bFxcS5l6Ye#SGCVolcanes pic.twitter.com/mTFWQhh4xy— Servicio Geolgico (@sgcol) September 13, 2022
Boletín semanal de actividad del volcán Nevado del Ruiz del 6 al 12 de septiembre de 2022
Boletn semanal de actividad del volcn Nevado del Ruiz del 6 al 12 de septiembre de 2022https://t.co/ZMR3cqun3d#SGCVolcanes pic.twitter.com/EXaMyNLKZd— Servicio Geolgico (@sgcol) September 13, 2022
No compartas información sobre amenazas de origen geológico sin verificar su validez científica.
#SGCEsConocimiento - No compartas informacin sobre amenazas de origen geolgico sin verificar su validez cientfica. pic.twitter.com/FSoltBDQeV— Servicio Geolgico (@sgcol) September 13, 2022
Al igual que Perú, Colombia está dentro del ‘Cinturón de Fuego del Pacífico’ por lo que es común ver que ocurren varios sismos en dicho territorio.
¡Buenos días y bienvenidos a El Comercio! Hoy miércoles 14 de septiembre te mantendremos informado sobre la actividad sísmica y volcánica que presente Colombia en todo su territorio gracias al Servicio Geológico Colombiano.
le invita a consultar su artículo. Encuéntrelo en https://doi.org/10.32685/0120-1425/bol.geol.49.1.2022.625
, Boletín Geológico, vol. 49, número 1, 2022, y vea la ponencia completa en