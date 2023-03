A Nissan Motor Co. Ariya electric crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV), bottom, on display in a showroom at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Nissan raised its profit outlook as a weak yen boosted repatriated income, helping to compensate for a persistent shortage of chips and supply-chain constraints that have curtailed output in the industry.

/

Kiyoshi Ota