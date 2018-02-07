Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

Más en Ruedas y Tuercas

Ruedas y Tuercas

Uma Thurman muestra el accidente en auto que sufrió durante el rodaje de Kill Bill 2

La actriz norteamericana Uma Thurman empotró el auto que conducía contra un árbol en medio de la selva.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

El video del accidente se mantuvo oculto durante 15 años hasta que Uma Thurman lo compartió en su cuenta de Instagram. (Fotos: Uma Thurman).

difusión

Redacción EC

Un rodaje peligroso. Todos recordamos a la rubia Uma Thurman cumpliendo el rol de una aguerrida peleadora en las entregas de Kill Bill 1 y 2. Sin embargo, pocos sabían que ella pudo dañar seriamente su integridad en una escena filmada mientras conducía un auto.

Ocurre que Quentin Tarantino, director de la película, había planificado una escena con Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) estrellando un auto en medio de la selva. Thurman, quien había notado que el vehículo no era seguro y podía sufrir graves daños, se negó a realizarlo y pidió un doble de acción.

Sus deseos no fueron escuchados y Quentin Tarantino, según narra Uma Thurman, la presionó a realizar la escena. La protagonista de Kill Bill perdió el control del auto a gran velocidad y terminó empotrándose contra un árbol. Finalmente, los paramédicos debieron sacarla del vehículo con collarín, para luego pasar por un proceso de recuperación.

El video de la escena filmada en México se mantuvo oculto durante 15 años hasta el día de hoy. La actriz norteamericana Uma Thurman compartió en su cuenta de Instagram el clip donde nos muestra la grabación en la que pudo perder la vida.

Ruedas&Tuercas

Tags Relacionados:

kill bill

auto

Uma Thurman

Leer comentarios ()

Te puede interesar

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Fernando Berckemeyer Olaechea
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

Subir
Fotogalerías
Hoy
Ir a portada