Uma Thurman muestra el accidente en auto que sufrió durante el rodaje de Kill Bill 2

Un rodaje peligroso. Todos recordamos a la rubia Uma Thurman cumpliendo el rol de una aguerrida peleadora en las entregas de Kill Bill 1 y 2. Sin embargo, pocos sabían que ella pudo dañar seriamente su integridad en una escena filmada mientras conducía un auto.
Ocurre que Quentin Tarantino, director de la película, había planificado una escena con Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) estrellando un auto en medio de la selva. Thurman, quien había notado que el vehículo no era seguro y podía sufrir graves daños, se negó a realizarlo y pidió un doble de acción.
Sus deseos no fueron escuchados y Quentin Tarantino, según narra Uma Thurman, la presionó a realizar la escena. La protagonista de Kill Bill perdió el control del auto a gran velocidad y terminó empotrándose contra un árbol. Finalmente, los paramédicos debieron sacarla del vehículo con collarín, para luego pasar por un proceso de recuperación.
El video de la escena filmada en México se mantuvo oculto durante 15 años hasta el día de hoy. La actriz norteamericana Uma Thurman compartió en su cuenta de Instagram el clip donde nos muestra la grabación en la que pudo perder la vida.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
