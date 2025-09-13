Los Premios Emmy 2025 ya tienen a sus nominados oficiales en las categorías más importantes de la televisión internacional. La Edición 77 se celebrará el domingo 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, con transmisión en vivo por TNT y HBO Max para toda Latinoamérica.
Este año, producciones como “Severance” y “El Pingüino” de Apple TV+ y HBO Max encabezan la lista de favoritos con 27 y 24 nominaciones respectivamente. Le siguen “The White Lotus” y “The Last of Us”, dos de los títulos más comentados de la temporada de premios.
Lista completa de nominados de los Emmy 2025
Por categorías
Principales nominaciones
Mejor Serie Dramática
- Severance
- The Penguin
- The White Lotus
- The Last of Us
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- Slow Horses
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- Nobody Wants This
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor Miniserie o Serie Limitada
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Actuación protagonista (Drama)
Actor Principal
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Actriz Principal
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Actuación protagonista (Comedia)
Actor Principal
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Actriz Principal
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Actuación secundaria (Drama)
Actor Secundario
- Zach Cherry (Severance)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
- John Turturro (Severance)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- James Marsden (Paradise)
Actriz Secundaria
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
- Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Actuación Secundaria (Comedia)
Actor Secundario
- Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
- Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
- Ebon Moss‑Bachrach (The Bear)
- Michael Urie (Shrinking)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Actriz Secundaria
- Liza Colón‑Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Actuación en Miniserie, Serie Limitada o Película
Actor principal
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Actriz principal
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Actor secundario
- Javier Bardem (Monsters)
- Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Actriz secundaria
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)
- Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin)
- Chloë Sevigny (Monsters…)
- Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
- Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
Programa de competencia de telerrealidad excepcional
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Serie de charlas destacadas
- The Daily Show con Jon Stewart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Serie de variedades con guión
- Last Week Tonight con John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Guiones
Guion sobresaliente para comedia
- Abbott Elementary – Quinta Brunson (“Back to School”)
- Hacks – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (“A Slippery Slope”)
- The Rehearsal – Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke‑Norton, Eric Notarnicola (“Pilot’s Code”)
- Somebody Somewhere – Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett (“AGG”)
- The Studio – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (“The Promotion”)
- What We Do in the Shadows – Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms (“The Finale”)
Guion sobresaliente para drama
- Andor – Dan Gilroy (“Welcome To The Rebellion”)
- The Pitt – Joe Sachs (“2:00 P.M.”), R. Scott Gemmill (“7:00 A.M.”)
- Severance – Dan Erickson (“Cold Harbor”)
- Slow Horses – Will Smith (“Hello Goodbye”)
- The White Lotus – Mike White (“Full‑Moon Party”)
Guion sobresaliente para miniserie, antología o película
- Adolescence – Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham
- Black Mirror – Charlie Brooker & Bisha K. Ali (“Common People”)
- Dying for Sex – Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether (“Good Value Diet Soda”)
- The Penguin – Lauren LeFranc (“A Great or Little Thing”)
- Say Nothing – Joshua Zetumer (“The People In The Dirt”)
Guion sobresaliente para especial de variedades
- The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — Conan O’Brien
- Cunk on Life — Charlie Brooker, Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special — James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan‑Shah y equipo
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Dirección sobresaliente
Dirección de serie (Comedia)
- The Bear – Ayo Edebiri (“Napkins”)
- Hacks – Lucia Aniello (“A Slippery Slope”)
- Mid‑Century Modern – James Burrows (“Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman”)
- The Rehearsal – Nathan Fielder (“Pilot’s Code”)
- The Studio – Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (“The Oner”)
Dirección de serie (Drama)
- Andor – Janus Metz (“Who Are You?”)
- The Pitt – Amanda Marsalis (“6:00 P.M.”), John Wells (“7:00 A.M.”)
- Severance – Jessica Lee Gagné (“Chikhai Bardo”), Ben Stiller (“Cold Harbor”)
- Slow Horses – Adam Randall (“Hello Goodbye”)
- The White Lotus – Mike White (“Amor Fati”)
Dirección de miniserie o película
- Philip Barantini – Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex (“It’s Not That Serious”)
- Helen Shaver – The Penguin (“Cent’anni”)
- Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin (“A Great or Little Thing”)
- Nicole Kassell – Sirens (“Exile”)
- Lesli Linka Glatter – Zero Day
Dónde ver los Emmy 2025
En Perú y el resto de Latinoamérica, la ceremonia será transmitida en vivo a través de TNT y HBO Max. El streaming también permitirá ver la gala bajo demanda hasta seis meses después de su emisión original.
La cobertura de los Premios Emmy 2025 comenzará con el pre-show “Punto de Encuentro”, presentado por Axel Kuschevatzky y Lety Sahagún, quienes entrevistarán a los protagonistas de la noche desde la alfombra roja.
Fecha de transmisión de los Emmy 2025
La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se celebrará el domingo 14 de septiembre de 2025 en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.
La gala principal comenzará a las 7:00 p. m. (hora de Perú), con los siguientes horarios aproximados para la región:
- México: 5:00 p. m.
- Colombia: 6:00 p. m.
- Argentina: 8:00 p. m.
- Chile: 8:00 p. m.
El anfitrión de la noche será el comediante estadounidense Nate Bargatze (aparece en “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” en Netflix). El presentador central estará acompañado de un elenco de personajes de primer nivel, quienes anunciarán a los nominados, como Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Ortega, Tina Fey, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Coolidge y Stephen Colbert.
