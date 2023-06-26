6 / 9

Ben J. Pierce se embarcó en el piloto de The CW en el 2018, cuando tenía 19 años y la producción no sabía quién tendría finalmente el papel de Madolyn Addison. “Ellos (los productores) necesitaban a alguien divertido, serio, respetado y poderoso, pero también genial”, dijo Benny a NME. “Yo siempre les estaba lanzando el nombre de Kim Cattrall (a ellos), pero pensé que era una posibilidad remota. Y luego los productores me sorprendieron un día en la cena diciendo: 'Parece que ella está firmando'. Y tuve un infarto gay. ¡Casi me caigo porque no podía creerlo!”.