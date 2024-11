Actuals for #PaddingtonInPeru’s 3-day opening at British #BoxOffice also higher, scoring biggest opening weekend for both #Paddington franchise & #StudioCanal in the UK!



Strong $12.4M (£9.7M) 3-day Opening weekend with 1.2M admissions.



It beats #Paddington2’s $10.9M (£8.2M back… pic.twitter.com/iF9Cw8XOAC