Conforme a los criterios de Saber más

“The Boys”, “Bridgerton”, “The Crown”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Mandalorian”, “Pose” y “This is Us”, fueron nominadas al Emmy en la categoría Mejor serie dramática el pasado 13 de julio, anunció la Academia de la Televisión en EE.UU.

Por su parte,“WandaVision”, “I May Destroy You”, “The Queen’s Gambit” y “The Underground Railroad” y “Mare of Easttown” fueron nominadas como Mejor miniserie

¿Quién ganará el próximo 19 de septiembre, la fecha en la que CBS transmitirá la gala? Es cuestión de tiempo para saberlo. Mientras tanto echemos un vistazo a las nominadas por si aún no vimos ninguna.

¿Dónde las vemos? ¿Están en streaming? A continuación, toda la información en detalle.

Ralph Macchio y Martin Kove en una escena de la tercera temporada de Cobra Kai. Foto: Netflix

NOMINADAS A MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA

SERIE PLATAFORMA Blackish PRIME VIDEO Cobra Kai NETFLIX Emily in Paris NETFLIX Hacks HBO MAX The Flight Attendant HBO MAX The Kominsky Method NETFLIX Pen15 HULU

Anya Taylor Joy y Marcin Dorocinski en una escena de "Gambito de Dama". Foto: Netflix

NOMINADAS A MEJOR SERIE DE ANTOLOGIA LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV

MINISERIE PLATAFORMA I May Destroy You HBO MAX Mare of Easttown HBO MAX The Queen’s Gambit NETFLIX The Underground Railroad PRIME VIDEO WandaVision DISNEY+

Mandy Moore y Milo Ventimiglia en una escena de "This is Us".

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Una escena de la serie "Pose", disponible actualmente en Netflix.

SERIE PLATAFORMA The Boys NETFLIX Bridgerton NETFLIX The Crown NETFLIX The Handmaid’s Tale HULU Lovecraft Country HBO MAX The Mandalorian DISNEY+ Pose NETFLIX This is Us PRIME VIDEO





PROGRAMA PLATAFORMA Big Mouth NETFLIX Bob’s Burgers PRIME VIDEO Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal HBO MAX The Simpsons PRIME VIDEO South Park: The Pandemic Special SOUTH PARK. LAT

DATO Los Premios Emmy 2021 se entregan el domingo 19 de septiembre por la noche. La gala se verá en América Latina por los canales TNT y TNT Series.

VIDEO RECOMENDADO

Isabela Merced nos habla de su opinión sobre la creciente prominencia de las actrices peruanas en el mundo y sobre su futuro proyecto musical con Tony Succar. (Fuente: El Comercio)

TE PUEDE INTERESAR



