“The Boys”, “Bridgerton”, “The Crown”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Mandalorian”, “Pose” y “This is Us”, fueron nominadas al Emmy en la categoría Mejor serie dramática el pasado 13 de julio, anunció la Academia de la Televisión en EE.UU.
Por su parte,“WandaVision”, “I May Destroy You”, “The Queen’s Gambit” y “The Underground Railroad” y “Mare of Easttown” fueron nominadas como Mejor miniserie
¿Quién ganará el próximo 19 de septiembre, la fecha en la que CBS transmitirá la gala? Es cuestión de tiempo para saberlo. Mientras tanto echemos un vistazo a las nominadas por si aún no vimos ninguna.
¿Dónde las vemos? ¿Están en streaming? A continuación, toda la información en detalle.
|NOMINADAS A MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA
|SERIE
|PLATAFORMA
|Blackish
|PRIME VIDEO
|Cobra Kai
|NETFLIX
|Emily in Paris
|NETFLIX
|Hacks
|HBO MAX
|The Flight Attendant
|HBO MAX
|The Kominsky Method
|NETFLIX
|Pen15
|HULU
|NOMINADAS A MEJOR SERIE DE ANTOLOGIA LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV
|MINISERIE
|PLATAFORMA
|I May Destroy You
|HBO MAX
|Mare of Easttown
|HBO MAX
|The Queen’s Gambit
|NETFLIX
|The Underground Railroad
|PRIME VIDEO
|WandaVision
|DISNEY+
|MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
|SERIE
|PLATAFORMA
|The Boys
|NETFLIX
|Bridgerton
|NETFLIX
|The Crown
|NETFLIX
|The Handmaid’s Tale
|HULU
|Lovecraft Country
|HBO MAX
|The Mandalorian
|DISNEY+
|Pose
|NETFLIX
|This is Us
|PRIME VIDEO
|PROGRAMA
|PLATAFORMA
|Big Mouth
|NETFLIX
|Bob’s Burgers
|PRIME VIDEO
|Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
|HBO MAX
|The Simpsons
|PRIME VIDEO
|South Park: The Pandemic Special
|SOUTH PARK. LAT
|DATO
|Los Premios Emmy 2021 se entregan el domingo 19 de septiembre por la noche. La gala se verá en América Latina por los canales TNT y TNT Series.
