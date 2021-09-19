☆☆☆☆☆
En la imagen, "WandaVision", "The Mandalorian", "I May Destroy You" y "Ted Lasso"; algunas de las series más nominadas en los Premios Emmy 2021. Fotos: Disney+/ HBO/ Apple TV+/ TV Academy.
”, “”, “”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Mandalorian”, “Pose” y “This is Us”, fueron nominadas al en la categoría Mejor serie dramática el pasado 13 de julio, anunció la Academia de la Televisión en EE.UU.

Por su parte,“WandaVision”, “I May Destroy You”, “The Queen’s Gambit” y “The Underground Railroad” y “Mare of Easttown” fueron nominadas como Mejor miniserie

¿Quién ganará el próximo 19 de septiembre, la fecha en la que CBS transmitirá la gala? Es cuestión de tiempo para saberlo. Mientras tanto echemos un vistazo a las nominadas por si aún no vimos ninguna.

¿Dónde las vemos? ¿Están en streaming? A continuación, toda la información en detalle.

Ralph Macchio y Martin Kove en una escena de la tercera temporada de Cobra Kai. Foto: Netflix
NOMINADAS A MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA
SERIEPLATAFORMA
BlackishPRIME VIDEO
Cobra KaiNETFLIX
Emily in ParisNETFLIX
HacksHBO MAX
The Flight AttendantHBO MAX
The Kominsky MethodNETFLIX
Pen15HULU
Anya Taylor Joy y Marcin Dorocinski en una escena de "Gambito de Dama". Foto: Netflix
NOMINADAS A MEJOR SERIE DE ANTOLOGIA LIMITADA O PELICULA PARA TV
MINISERIEPLATAFORMA
I May Destroy YouHBO MAX
Mare of EasttownHBO MAX
The Queen’s GambitNETFLIX
The Underground RailroadPRIME VIDEO
WandaVisionDISNEY+
Mandy Moore y Milo Ventimiglia en una escena de "This is Us".
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Una escena de la serie "Pose", disponible actualmente en Netflix.
SERIEPLATAFORMA
The BoysNETFLIX
BridgertonNETFLIX
The CrownNETFLIX
The Handmaid’s TaleHULU
Lovecraft CountryHBO MAX
The MandalorianDISNEY+
PoseNETFLIX
This is UsPRIME VIDEO


PROGRAMAPLATAFORMA
Big MouthNETFLIX
Bob’s BurgersPRIME VIDEO
Genndy Tartakovsky’s PrimalHBO MAX
The SimpsonsPRIME VIDEO
South Park: The Pandemic SpecialSOUTH PARK. LAT
DATO
Los Premios Emmy 2021 se entregan el domingo 19 de septiembre por la noche. La gala se verá en América Latina por los canales TNT y TNT Series.

