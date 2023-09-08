Los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023, la cumbre de la industria musical, se desplegará en el majestuoso Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos, y varios artistas han confirmado su asistencia, incluida Shakira, quien recibirá un honor especial. Entérate de los detalles en esta nota.
Este evento es una celebración anual que rinde homenaje a los aspectos visuales y artísticos de la música, destacando los videoclips y reconociendo a los talentos que contribuyen a la creación de estos elementos visuales. Usualmente, se transmiten por televisión, pero este 2023 también los podrás ver en streaming.
Link par ver los MTV VMA’s 2023 en streaming
El año pasado, los MTV VMAs 2023 se transmitieron por la señal gratuita de Pluto TV. Si bien no han confirmado su emisión en esa plataforma, por su lado Paramount+ adquirió los derechos de los premios de música y los transmitirá en vivo. De hecho, el servicio también alberga algunas de las producciones de la marca. Su costo mensual es de 14.90 soles con una prueba de 7 días gratis.
De momento, en sus redes sociales, la empresa no ha informado si está transmisión también incluirá a los países de América Latina. Pero el servicio sí estará en vivo y en directo para quienes se encuentre en el territorio estadounidense.
Este es el link oficial de Paramount+ para ver la transmisión de los VMAs.
Otra alternativa será la página MTV.com, que también tendrá cobertura en vivo del anuncio de ganadores y alfombra roja.
Una alternativa para quienes no se encuentren físicamente en países con la transmisión disponible serán los VPN.
Fecha y horario de los MTV VMA’s
El evento se trasmitirá el martes 12 de septiembre. También se pueden visualizar desde la señal en vivo de MTV en televisión por cable.
Estos son los horarios por país:
Perú: 19 horas.
Colombia: 19 horas.
Ecuador: 19 horas.
México: 18 horas.
Argentina: 21 horas.
Chile: 21 horas.
¿Qué homenaje recibe Shakira en los MTV VMAs 2023?
Este año, las mujeres artistas están tomando el centro del escenario. Taylor Swift ha acumulado ocho nominaciones y otras presencias destacadas estarán presentes, como Shakira y Karol G, quienes son las favoritas en distintas categorías.
Por su parte, Shakira recibirá el prestigioso MTV Video Vanguard Award, un reconocimiento que marca un hito al convertirla en la primera artista nacida en Latinoamérica en obtener este honor. Este premio se acompañará de una actuación especial en homenaje a su destacada carrera artística.
En palabras de los organizadores, Shakira es una figura global que sigue inspirando y dejando huella con su inigualable talento musical, siendo una pionera para las mujeres al liderar la internacionalización de la música latina.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los MTV VMAs 2023?
Este es un desglose de los artistas que han recibido nominaciones en diversas categorías de los MTV VMA 2023.
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- KAROL G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
MEJOR ‘PERFORMANCE PUSH’ DEL AÑO
- Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
- Setiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez
- Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
- Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
- Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
- Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
- Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
- Marzo 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”
- Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
- Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
- Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
- Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN ENTRE ARTISTAS
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
- P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE HIP-HOP
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
- GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2″
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
- Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
MEJOR R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- SZA – “Shirt”
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA
- blink-182 – “EDGING”
- boygenius – “the film”
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
- Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA
- Anitta – “Funk Rave”
- Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
- Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
- KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
- ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”
- Shakira – “Acróstico”
MEJOR CANCIÓN K-POP
- aespa – “Girls”
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”
- SEVENTEEN – “Super”
- Stray Kids – “S-Class”
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
MEJOR CANCIÓN “AFROBEATS”
- Ayra Starr – “Rush”
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”
- Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”
- Libianca – “People”
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
- Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
- Maluma – “La Reina”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Doja Cat - “Attention” - Directed by Tanu Muiño
- Drake – “Falling Back” - Directed by Director X
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Directed by Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
- SZA – “Kill Bill” - Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Directed by Taylor Swift
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Adele – “I Drink Wine” - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” - Cinematography by Natasha Baier
- Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” - Cinematography by Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Cinematography by Rina Yang
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- Melanie Martinez – “VOID” - Visual Effects by Carbon
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Visual Effects by Parliament
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” - Choreography by Charm LaDonna
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” - Choreography by Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- boygenius – “the film” - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Doja Cat – “Attention” - Art Direction by Spencer Graves
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Art Direction by Niko Philipides
- SZA – “Shirt” - Art Direction by Kate Bunch
MEJOR EDICIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” - Edited by Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus – “River” - Edited by Brandan Walter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA – “Kill Bill” - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Edited by Chancler Haynes
