Las mejores películas de la temporada han sido elegidas. La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció a los nominados a la edición 2022 de los premios Oscar que se entregarán el 27 de marzo y en esta nota te contamos dónde puedes ver en streaming los principales títulos.
“The Power of the Dog”, de Jane Campion, parte como una de las favoritas con nominaciones en la categorías más importantes. Entre ellas, Mejor dirección, Mejor película, Mejor actor principal y de reparto y Mejor actriz por el trabajo de su elenco: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst y Jesse Plemons.
Otros títulos que destacan entre los nominados a los Oscar 2022 son “Rey Richard”, “Coda” y “Don’t Look Up”, un estreno que en su momento dividió la crítica.
Ahora sí, toma nota y descubre dónde puedes ver en streaming todas estas películas antes de la entrega de los premios Oscar:
|Título
|Nº de nominaciones
|¿Dónde ver?
|“Belfast”
|7
|Apple TV+
|“Coda”
|3
|Prime Video
|“El poder del perro”
|12
|Netflix
|“Being the Ricardos”
|2
|Prime Video
|“West Side Story”
|7
|No disponible en streaming
|“Don’t Look Up”
|4
|Netflix
|“King Richard”
|6
|HBO Max
|“Cruella”
|2
|Disney+
|“Dune”
|10
|HBO Max
|“Spencer”
|1
|Mubi
|“Tick Tick... Boom”
|2
|Netflix
|“Madres paralelas”
|2
|Netflix (desde el 18 de febrero)
|“Encanto”
|3
|Disney+
|“Cyrano”
|1
|No disponible en streaming
|“No Time To Die”
|3
|No disponible en streaming
|“Drive My Car”
|4
|No disponible en streaming
|“Licorice Pizza”
|3
|Mubi
|“The Worst Person in the World”
|2
|En Hulu próximamente
|“Coming 2 America”
|1
|Prime Video
|“Nightmare Alley”
|3
|Hulu
|“The Tragedy of MacBeth”
|2
|Apple TV+
|“House of Gucci”
|1
|Vudu
|“Los ojos de Tammy Faye”
|2
|Hulu
|“Free Guy”
|1
|Star+
|“Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los Diez Anillos”
|1
|Disney+
|“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
|1
|No disponible en streaming
|“La hija oscura”
|3
|Netflix
|“Luca”
|1
|Disney+
|“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
|1
|Netflix
|“Raya and the Last Dragon”
|1
|Disney+
|“Flee”
|1
|Hulu
|“Ascension” (documental)
|1
|Paramount+
|“Attica” (documental)
|1
|Mubi
|“Summer of Soul” (documental)
|1
|Hulu
|“Writing With Fire” (documental)
|1
|No disponible en streaming
|“Fue la mano de Dios”
|1
|Netflix
|“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
|1
|No disponible en streaming
Lista completa de nominados:
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
- J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Judy Dench (“Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
- “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
- “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood
Mejor sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “CODA,” Siân Heder
- “Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- “Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion
Mejor guion original
- “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh
- “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota
- “King Richard,” Zach Baylin
- “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Mejor actor principal
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Mejor actriz principal
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Mejor película animada
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor cinematografía
- “Dune,” Greig Fraser
- “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
- “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
- “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński
Mejor película documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “Writing With Fire”
Mejor corto documental
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor edición
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Mejor película internacional
- “Drive My Car” (Japan)
- “Flee” (Denmark)
- “The Hand of God” (Italy)
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)
- “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Mejor canción original
- “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
- “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Mejor película
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”