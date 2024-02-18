Los People’s Choice Awards se llevarán a cabo este domingo 18 de febrero y la presencia de las más grandes estrellas de la música, el cine y la TV está confirmada. Estos premios se caracterizan por ser entregados por el voto popular y descubriremos quiénes fueron los favoritos muy pronto.

La ceremonia será conducida por Simu Liu, actor que interpretó a uno de los Ken de la película “Barbie” de Greta Gerwig. Además, figuras como Kylie Minogue, Lenny Kravitz y Lainey Wilson ofrecerán performances en vivo.

Lista completa de nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024

Estos son los nominados a los PCA 2024, según categoría:

PELÍCULAS :

PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

COMEDIA DEL AÑO

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

DRAMA DEL AÑO

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

ESTRELLA MASCULINA DEL AÑO

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

ESTRELLA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

ESTRELLA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DEL AÑO

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

ACTUACIÓN DEL AÑO

America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

TELEVISIÓN :

SERIE DEL AÑO

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

DRAMA DEL AÑO

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

SHOW SCI-FI DEL AÑO

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

EL REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

COMPETENCIA DEL AÑO

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

MEJOR SHOW DE MARATÓN

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

ESTRELLA DE TV MASCULINA DEL AÑO

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

ESTRELLA DE TV FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DEL AÑO

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MEJOR PERFORMANCE DEL AÑO

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

ESTRELLA DE REALITY

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

COMPETIDOR DEL AÑO

Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

MATUTINO DEL AÑO

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

TALK SHOW NOCTURNO DEL AÑO

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

HOST DEL AÑO

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent

MÚSICA :

ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

ARTISTA COUNTRY FEMENINA

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

ARTISTA LATINO MASCULINO

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

ARTISTA LATINA FEMENINO

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

ARTISTA POP DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA HIP HOP DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

ARTISTA R&B DEL AÑO

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

ARTISTA NUEVO

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

GRUPO DUO DEL AÑO

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Fukumean,” Gunna

“greedy,” Tate McRae

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

“Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

“First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

“Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto

“TQG,” Karol G, Shakira

“Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

GIRA DEL AÑO

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

CULTURA POPULAR :

CELEBRIDAD SOCIAL DEL AÑO

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

COMEDIANTE DEL AÑO

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off The Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

ATLETA DEL AÑO

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

INFLUENCER LATINO DEL AÑO

Alondra García Miró (Perú)

Kel Calderón (Chile)

Laura Sánchez (Colombia)

Luz Carreiro (México)

Dani Valle (México)

Sujun Kim (Corea-México)

Surthany Hejeij (Venezuela-Libania)

Tefi Russo (Argentina)