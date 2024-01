Members of a Chilean police rescue patrol help Fernando Parrado, Knitted hat, after his ten day trek to civilization Friday, December 22, 1972. Parrado, one of 16 persons who managed to survive the October 13 crash of a plane in the Andes mountains, and a companion climbed down mountains to obtain help. He and 15 other survivors of the 45 persons aboard the plane, managed to survive for more than two months in storms and snowfields of the high Andes. (AP Photo)