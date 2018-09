#MH370 sitting in the jungles in Cambodia?

A man found 'the plane' in google map 2018. Stakeholders and bystanders plead Space View to shoot at the site. So we found out 3 images of GF-1, GF-2 and SV-1, shot in 2015, 2016 and 2018 from our archive.

Sorry, no plane found there. pic.twitter.com/6a6zYqeIiC