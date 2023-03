🏆Unbelievable results from the #ABLE #exoskeleton pilot Ricard, who has been in a wheelchair for the last 24 years. For 4 days at #MWC2023, he has walked

- 22,400 steps👣

- 7km covered🏁

- 22h standing🧍

- 10h walking🚶

What will be the next challenge for Ricard?