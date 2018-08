NASA | Astronautas jugarán el primer partido de tenis en el espacio

The @Space_Station is ready, the Unisphere will be set, and @Astro_Feustel is primed for his tennis match in space! Tune-in to #USOpen @PeriscopeTV on Tues. Aug 21 at 8:30 pm ET for all the action! #TminusNetGeneration



More info: https://t.co/6DlAWyLvor pic.twitter.com/s3OburHXhg