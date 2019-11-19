The Game Awards 2019 se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de diciembre. (Difusión)
The Game Awards 2019 se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de diciembre. (Difusión)

Como cada año, la comunidad de los videojuegos recibe al The Game Awards 2019, la ceremonia que premia a lo mejor del sector. En esta edición, el esperado evento se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de diciembre en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

El día de hoy se anunciaron a todos los candidatos que lucharán por algún premio. Entre las categorías destacadas nos encontramos a Mejor Juego, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección, Mejor Juego de rol, entre otros.

A continuación, las todas categorías que estarán presentes en The Game Awards 2019:

►Videojuego del año

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Death Stranding
  • Control
  • The Outer Worlds

►Mejor juego activo

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

►Mejor dirección

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

►Mejor narrativa

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

►Mejor dirección artística

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Mejor apoyo de la comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

►Mejor juego de rol

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

►Mejor juego de acción

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

►Mejor juego de acción/aventuras

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

►Mejor juego de carreras/deporte

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

►Mejor juego independiente

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana ZERO
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

►Mejor juego de estrategia

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

►Mejor juego familiar

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

►Mejor juego de lucha

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

►Mejor debut de juego indie

  • ZA/UM por Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio por Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment por My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit por Slay the Spire
  • House House por Untitled Goose Game

►Mejor creador de contenido

  • Ben ‘Dr.Lupo’ Lupo 
  • Jack 'CouRage’ Dunlop
  • Soleil ‘EwOk’ Wheele
  • David 'TheGregf’ Canovas Martínez
  • Michael 'shroud’ Grzesiek

►Mejor diseño sonoro

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare(
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

►Mejor juego de realidad virtual / realidad aumentada

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

►Mejor juego para móviles

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

►Mejor banda sonora

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

►Mejor actuación de voz

  • Ashly Burch / Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope / Control
  • Laura Bailey / Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen / Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta / Control
  • Norman Reedus / Death Stranding

►Mejor juego eSport

  • CS:GO
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

►Mejor jugador de eSports

  • Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf - Fornite
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok - League of Legends
  • Luka 'PerkZ’ Perković - League of Legends
  • Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev - Counter Strike
  • Jay 'Sinatraa’ Won - Overwatch

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • Astralis (CS:GO)
  • G2 Esports (LOL)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Liquid (CS:GO)

►Mejor evento de eSports

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

►Mejor coach de eSports

  • Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag(Team Liquid, CS:GO)
  • Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann(G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
  • Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz(OG, DOTA2)
  • Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

►Mejor host de eSports

  • Eefje 'Sjokz’ Depoortere
  • Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
  • Paul 'Redeye’ Chaloner
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • Duan 'Candice’ Yu-Shuang

DATO:

God of War se llevó el premio a Videojuego del año en The Game Awards 2018.

