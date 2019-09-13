Las FOTOS más cómicas de la vida salvaje del Comedy Wildlife Photography 2019

El Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, el concurso que busca a través de las fotografías graciosas de animales crear conciencia en la conservación del planeta, ya eligió a los finalistas de su edición 2019.
El ganador, que será anunciado el 13 de noviembre, se llevará un trofeo hecho a mano y un safari por Kenia para dos personas, entre otros premios.
[Tigres nacidos en el Perú | 10 datos sobre estos felinos]
[Logran crear embriones de rinoceronte al borde de extinción]
►CLIC AQUÍ para visitar nuestra portada de Ciencias y Tecnología
Aquí las fotos de algunos de los finalistas:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
It appears that it's not just humans that struggle with hump day...⠀ ⠀ We know, we know - We should be sharing a hilarious camel photo for hump day, but we unfortunately drew a blank. There's always next year's entries though, if anyone knows of a funny camel?! 🐫⠀ ⠀ (📷 by @ericfisherphotography - 2019 entry)
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Do the finalists from our 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have you laughing out loud? 🤣⠀ ⠀ Pick your favourite photo from our 40 finalists and you'll be entered into our prize draw where you could WIN yourself an iPad, courtesy of our sponsors @affinitybyserif. To enter, click the link in our bio and go to our 'People's Choice Awards' page (near the bottom of our page).⠀ ⠀ (📷 by @coco.fernandezz_wild)⠀ ⠀ #PeoplesChoice #PeoplesChoiceAwards #Affinity #ipad #free #competition #prize #win #winner #prizedraw #linkinbio #finalists #JapaneseMacaque #snowmonkey #monkey #Japan #JigokudaniMonkeyPark #wildlife #wild #nature #Friday #FridayTheThirteenth #CWPA2019 #comedywildlife #comedy #photography #comedywildlifephotographyawards
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So, here's the news you've all been waiting for...⠀ ⠀ The judges have reviewed all the brilliant entries and have selected the 40 finalists for the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards! Click the link in our bio and go to our 'Gallery' page to see all the hilarious finalists for yourself! 🤣⠀ ⠀ (📷s by Alastair Marsh and Willem Kruger)⠀ ⠀ #linkinbio #finalists #final #judges #judging #wildlife #wild #nature #CWPA2019 #comedywildlife #comedy #photography #comedywildlifephotographyawards
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards isn't just about having fun... We also want to raise awareness of #conservation and we're proud to support the efforts of the @bornfreefoundation. Visit their Instagram account to see the incredible work they do and help us spread the word! 🦁⠀ ⠀ (📷 by Willem Kruger)
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Why did the zebra cross the road? Because it was a zebra crossing! 🦓⠀ ⠀ Pretty sure you can do better than this Christmas cracker! So, share with us your funniest animal jokes (but please try to keep them clean)! #TellAJokeDay⠀ ⠀ (📷 by @peterhaygarth - New 2019 entry)
Si quieres ver la lista completa de finalistas, puedes ingresar al sitio oficial del Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards haciendo CLIC AQUÍ.
Síguenos en Twitter:
Leer comentarios ()