Las FOTOS más cómicas de la vida salvaje del Comedy Wildlife Photography 2019

Este concurso busca crear conciencia en la conservación del planeta a través de fotografías graciosas de animales

Redacción EC

El Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, el concurso que busca a través de las fotografías graciosas de animales crear conciencia en la conservación del planeta, ya eligió a los finalistas de su edición 2019.

El ganador, que será anunciado el 13 de noviembre, se llevará un trofeo hecho a mano y un safari por Kenia para dos personas, entre otros premios.

Aquí las fotos de algunos de los finalistas:

Si quieres ver la lista completa de finalistas, puedes ingresar al sitio oficial del Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards haciendo CLIC AQUÍ.

