Para que una pareja de patinaje artístico logren una perfecta presentación tienen que desarrollar un vínculo profundo. Así lo entienden los medallistas de bronce en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno Pyeongchang 2018 los hermanos Maia y Alex Shibutani, las nuevas figuras de Instagram.
Para estos bailarines de hielo estadounidenses, su vínculo familiar es su mayor fortaleza. En declaraciones para el blog de Instagram, Maia dijo que "patinar con un hermano es único", en referencia a hacer equipo con Alex en competiciones de alto nivel.
A DOUBLE REPOST! 🎉 🔁 @maiashibutani • Check our @instagram’s new story!! Love being able to share what @alexshibutani and I do! ⛸ Also, @lilyandpo make an appearance! 🐶 🔁 @instagram ・・・ For American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani (@shibsibs), their family bond is their greatest strength. “Skating with a sibling is unique,” says 23-year-old Maia (@maiashibutani). “But we’ve always gotten along well. Alex is an awesome big brother and now that we’re on the same team, we treat each other like equals. It’s a huge strength for us to know that we support each other unconditionally.” Competing in their second Winter Olympics, in #Pyeongchang2018, Maia and Alex are no strangers to success in ice dancing, a ballroom dancing-influenced form of figure skating: They are three-time world medalists and two-time U.S. champions in their sport. And earlier this week, they won bronze in the team figure skating event. But being Olympic athletes — together — is their greatest triumph. “Our bond extends beyond our skating together as a team,” says 26-year-old Alex (@alexshibutani). “We’ll be best friends for the rest of our lives.” 🇺🇸 Lace up your skates and watch our story to join Maia and Alex as they prepare for the Winter Olympics (@olympics), which are taking place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 9-25. Keep tuning in as we spotlight competing athletes from around the world.
"Siempre nos hemos llevado bien", dice Maia durante su intervención. "Alex es un grandioso hermano mayor y ahora que estamos en el mismo equipo, nos tratamos como iguales. Para nosotros es una gran fortaleza saber que nos apoyamos incondicionalmente".
Los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno Pyeongchang 2018 son las segundas olimpiadas en las que participan los hermanos Shibutani. Son tres veces medallistas mundiales y dos veces campeones de Estados Unidos en patinaje artístico, una forma de patinaje influenciada por el baile.
A inicios de semana ganaron la medalla de bronce en Pyeongchang 2018, pero para ellos este hecho solo es gratificante porque lo lograron juntos. "Nuestro vínculo se extiende más allá de nuestro patinaje juntos como equipo", dice Alex. "Seremos mejores amigos por el resto de nuestras vidas".
Leer comentarios ()