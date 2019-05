Dota 2 | Team Secret es el nuevo campeón del MDL Disneyland Paris Major | VIDEO

@teamsecret successfully take the game 4 against @TeamLiquid for the Grand Final MDL Disneyland®️Paris Major 2019.



Come home with 4,950 DPC and USD 350,000 as the GRAND CHAMPION ‼️🇫🇷



Congratulations @teamsecret 🎊 #MDLDisney pic.twitter.com/FRhOSGwNVY