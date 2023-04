In this photo taken on May 27, 2022, Afghan boys play the video game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" or PUBG on mobile phones at his home in Kabul. - Afghanistan has been wracked by four decades of very real conflict, now largely subsided since the withdrawal of US-led troops and the return of the Taliban last year. But in a striking irony, youngsters say the wildly popular virtual violence simulator offers respite from the turmoil of the transition and the strictures of the hardline Islamist regime, as well as a rare channel of communication with the outside world. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'Afghanistan-esports-gaming-Tliban,' FOCUS

/

WAKIL KOHSAR