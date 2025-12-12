Los aficionados a los videojuegos vivieron su gran noche este jueves con la gala de entrega de los The Game Awards 2025, celebrada en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California. El certamen es considerado el principal reconocimiento de la industria a nivel global.

El gran protagonista de la ceremonia fue el videojuego francés Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, que se llevó diez galardones, incluido el de Juego del año, además de premios en categorías clave como dirección, narrativa, música y juego independiente.

En otras categorías, la segunda temporada de The Last of Us fue reconocida como mejor adaptación de un videojuego a serie o película, mientras que Umamusume: Pretty Derby se impuso como mejor videojuego para móviles. En acción, Hades II destacó, y Hollow Knight: Silksong ganó en acción y aventura.

La gala también fue escenario para importantes anuncios y tráilers de cara a 2026, con adelantos de nuevos títulos y el regreso de franquicias emblemáticas, consolidando a los The Game Awards como una vitrina clave para el futuro del gaming.

Juego del año

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

“Donkey Kong Bananza”

“Hades II”

“Hollow Knight: Silksong”

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”

Mejor dirección de juego

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

“Ghost of Yōtei”

“Hades II”

“Split Fiction”

Mejor narrativa

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

“Ghost of Yōtei”

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”

“Silent Hill F”

Mejor dirección de arte

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

Mejor banda sonora y música

Christopher Larkin - “Hollow Knight: Silksong”

Darren Korb - “Hades II”

Lorien Testard - “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” -GANADOR

Toma Otowa - “Ghost of Yōtei”

Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell - “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

“Ghost of Yōtei”

“Hades II”

“Hollow Knight: Silksong”

Mejor diseño de sonido

“Battlefield 6” - GANADOR

Mejor interpretación

Ben Starr - “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”

Charlie Cox - “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”

Erika Ishii - “Ghost of Yōtei”

Jennifer English - “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADORA

Konatsu Kato - “Silent Hill F”

Troy Baker - “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Ghost of Yōtei”

“Silent Hill F”

Innovación en accesibilidad

“Assassin’s Creed: Shadows”

Juegos por el impacto

“Consume Me”

“Despelote”

“Lost Records: Bloom & Rage”

“South of Midnight” - GANADOR

“Wanderstop”

Mejor juego en curso

“Final Fantasy XIV”

“Fortnite”

“Helldivers 2”

“Marvel Rivals”

“No Man’s Sky” - GANADOR

“Atomfall”

“Doom: The Dark Ages” - GANADOR

“EA Sports FC 26”

“South of Midnight”

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

“Baldur’s Gate 3” - GANADOR

Mejor juego independiente

“Absolum”

“Ball x Pit”

“Blue Prince”

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

“Hades II”

“Hollow Knight: Silksong”

“Final Fantasy XIV”

“Fortnite”

“Helldivers 2”

“No Man’s Sky”

Mejor debut de juego independiente

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

Mejor juego para móviles

“Destiny: Rising”

“Persona 5: The Phantom X”

“Sonic Rumble”

“Umamusume: Pretty Derby” - GANADOR

“Wuthering Waves”

Mejor juego de Realidad Virtual/Realidad Aumentada

“Alien: Rogue Incursion”

“Arken Age”

“Ghost Town”

“Marvel’s Deadpool VR”

“The Midnight Walk” - GANADOR

Mejor juego de acción

“Battlefield 6”

“Doom: The Dark Ages”

“Hades II” - GANADOR

“Ninja Gaiden 4”

“Shinobi: Art of Vengeance”

Mejor acción/aventura

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

“Ghost of Yōtei”

“Hollow Knight: Silksong” - GANADOR

“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

“Split Fiction”

Mejor RPG

“Avowed”

Mejor combate

“2XKO”

“Capcom Fighting Collection 2”

“Fatal Fury: City of Wolves” - GANADOR

“Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection”

“Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage”

Mejor juego familiar

“Donkey Kong Bananza” - GANADOR

“Lego Party!”

“Lego Voyagers”

“Mario Kart World”

“Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”

“Split Fiction”

Mejor Sim/estrategia

“Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles” - GANADOR

Mejor juego deportativo/carreras

“EA Sports FC 26”

“F1 25”

“Mario Kart World” - GANADOR

“Rematch”

“Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”

Mejor juego multijugador

“Arc Raiders” - GANADOR

“Battlefield 6”

“Elden Ring Nightreign”

“Peak”

“Split Fiction”

Mejor adaptación

“A Minecraft Movie”

“Devil May Cry”

“Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”

“The Last of Us: Season 2” - GANADOR

“Until Dawn”

“Jurassic World Evolution 3”

“Sid Meier’s Civilization VII”

“Tempest Rising”

“The Alters”

“Two Point Museum”

“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” - GANADOR

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”

“Monster Hunter Wilds”

“The Outer Worlds 2”

“Blue Prince”

“Despelote”

“Dispatch”

“Megabonk”

Estos fueron los ganadores en otras categorías: