PES 2019 | Ellos son los dos representantes de América que irán al Mundial de Londres

Full time in the grand final and @GuiFera01 is crowned Americas S2 1v1 Champion! Congratulations!



Watch the #PESLeague Americas S2 1v1 Regional Finals at the links below:



YouTube (ENG) ➤ https://t.co/9HLcy9MLTn

Twitch (SPA) ➤ https://t.co/nCPkPWyaQ9 pic.twitter.com/a47EDOwKi6