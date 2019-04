PUBG generó más de US$ 900 millones en 2018

PUBG Corp Financials:



2018 Revenue: $920 million

2018 Profit: $310 million



Split-

PC: $790m

Mobile: $65m

Console - $60m



Asia = 53% of revenue



(Thanks @sinonobu for the translations)

