The Game Awards 2018 anunció al fin la lista de nominados a videojuego del año. Red Dead Redemption 2 y God of War parten como favoritos con 8 nominaciones cada uno. Les sigue muy de cerca Spider-Man, que cuenta con 7 candidaturas.
The Game Awards 2018 anunciará el 6 de diciembre a los ganadores finales en un evento a realizarse en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, Estados Unidos.
Los nominados fueron anunciados de la siguiente manera:
Aquí la lista completa de los nominados The Game Awards 2018:
►JUEGO DEL AÑO
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
►MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11
►MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
►MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
Dragon Quest XI
Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
►MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
►MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN UN VIDEOJUEGO
A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
►MEJOR NARRATIVA
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
►MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
►MEJOR BANDA SONORA/MÚSICA
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
►MEJOR DISEÑO SONORO
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
►MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
Bryan Dechart como Connor (Detroit: Become Human)
Christopher Judge como Kratos (God of War)
Melissanthi Mahut como Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)
Roger Clark como Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption II)
Yuri Lowenthal como Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man)
►JUEGOS PARA EL IMPACTO
11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
► MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
Celeste
Dead Cells
Intro the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger
► MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
Donut County
Florence
Fortnite
PUBG MOBILE
Reigns: Game of Thrones
► MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/REALIDAD AUMENTADA
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect
► MEJOR JUEGO DE LUCHA
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
► MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party
► MEJOR JUGADOR ESPORT
SonicFox
Tokido
Uzi
s1mple
JjoNak
DATO
La entrega de los premios The Game Awards 2018 se podrá seguir desde 40 plataformas, incluyendo YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox Live y más.
