Ya son oficiales los seis juegos que se batirán a duelo en la próxima edición de , evento también conocido como los ‘Oscar’ de los videojuegos. Estos seis títulos lanzados a lo largo de 2023 buscarán llevarse el ansiado premio ‘Juego del año’ (GOTY, por sus siglas en inglés). Entre ellos tenemos a Baldur’s Gate 3 y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, que parten como favoritos.

Como se recuerda, la gala de premios de The Game Awards 2023 se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de diciembre 7:30 p.m. (hora Perú) de manera presencial en el Teatro Microsoft, en Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Su presentador, Geoff Keighley, será el encargado de anunciar a los ganadores.

Asimismo, la cita también premiará a otras categorías como Mejor juego de acción, aventuras, familiar, indie, narrativa, rol, entre otros. Los eSports también se cuelan en la conferencia, con premios a mejor equipo de eSport, juego eSport o evento eSport.

El evento está programado para diciembre en Los Ángeles (IGN)

Estos son los seis videojuegos nominados al GOTY 2023:

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Entre los juegos que más nominaciones ha recibido tenemos a Baldur’s Gate 3, que con un total de ocho candidaturas se encuentra en la cima. Luego, muy de cerca, están Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 con siete y Alan Wake 2 con seis.

Todas las categorías de The Game Awards 2023

Mejor juego del año

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor dirección de juego

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor narrativa

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor banda sonora y música

  • Alan Wake 2, Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
  • Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor diseño de audio

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Mejor interpretación

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Premio ‘Games for Impact’

  • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
  • Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
  • Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Mejor evolución de un juego

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Mejor soporte de comunidad

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor juego independiente

  • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
  • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Mejor debut de juego independiente

  • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
  • Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
  • Venba (Visai Games)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Mejor juego para móviles

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
  • Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
  • Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Mejor juego de VR/AR

  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
  • Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
  • Synapse (nDreams)

Mejor juego de acción

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
  • Ghostrunner 2  (One More Level/505 Games)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
  • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Mejor juego de lucha

  • God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)
  • Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Mejor juego familiar

  • Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
  • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
  • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor simulador o juego de estrategia

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
  • Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
  • Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
  • Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
  • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de carreras o deportes

  • EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
  • F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
  • The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Mejor multijugador

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Mejor adaptación

  • Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
  • Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
  • The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
  • Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Juego más esperado

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Creador de contenidos del año

  • IronMouse
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Premios a lo mejor del año en eSports

Mejor juego de eSports

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor jugador de eSports

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
  • Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez  (Call of Duty)
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Mejor entrenador de eSports

  • Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)
  • Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

Mejor evento de eSports

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • VALORANT Champions 2023

