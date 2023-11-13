Ya son oficiales los seis juegos que se batirán a duelo en la próxima edición de The Game Awards, evento también conocido como los ‘Oscar’ de los videojuegos. Estos seis títulos lanzados a lo largo de 2023 buscarán llevarse el ansiado premio ‘Juego del año’ (GOTY, por sus siglas en inglés). Entre ellos tenemos a Baldur’s Gate 3 y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, que parten como favoritos.
Como se recuerda, la gala de premios de The Game Awards 2023 se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de diciembre 7:30 p.m. (hora Perú) de manera presencial en el Teatro Microsoft, en Los Angeles, Estados Unidos. Su presentador, Geoff Keighley, será el encargado de anunciar a los ganadores.
Asimismo, la cita también premiará a otras categorías como Mejor juego de acción, aventuras, familiar, indie, narrativa, rol, entre otros. Los eSports también se cuelan en la conferencia, con premios a mejor equipo de eSport, juego eSport o evento eSport.
Estos son los seis videojuegos nominados al GOTY 2023:
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Entre los juegos que más nominaciones ha recibido tenemos a Baldur’s Gate 3, que con un total de ocho candidaturas se encuentra en la cima. Luego, muy de cerca, están Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 con siete y Alan Wake 2 con seis.
Todas las categorías de The Game Awards 2023
Mejor juego del año
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor dirección de juego
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor narrativa
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Mejor dirección de arte
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor banda sonora y música
- Alan Wake 2, Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor diseño de audio
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Mejor interpretación
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Premio ‘Games for Impact’
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
- Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Mejor evolución de un juego
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Mejor soporte de comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor juego independiente
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
Mejor debut de juego independiente
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
- Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
- Venba (Visai Games)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
Mejor juego para móviles
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
- Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)
Mejor juego de VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
- Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
- Synapse (nDreams)
Mejor juego de acción
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
- Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
Mejor juego de lucha
- God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)
- Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Mejor juego familiar
- Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor simulador o juego de estrategia
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
- Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
- Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de carreras o deportes
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
- The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)
Mejor multijugador
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Mejor adaptación
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
- Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
- The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
- Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)
Juego más esperado
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)
Creador de contenidos del año
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Premios a lo mejor del año en eSports
Mejor juego de eSports
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Mejor jugador de eSports
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Mejor entrenador de eSports
- Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)
Mejor evento de eSports
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
