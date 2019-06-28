Día del Orgullo: los mensajes de las celebridades para la comunidad LGBTQ

Este 28 de junio se celebra el Día internacional del orgullo gay y han sido varias las estrellas internacionales que compartieron sus mensajes de apoyo a esta causa. En esta nota, te mostramos algunos que se manifestaron a favor de esta celebración.
Uno de los primeros en manifestarse fue Alejandro Sanz. A través de Twitter, el cantante español reconoció el "amor y el respeto en todos sus colores".
Yo no entiendo de colores, ni de razas… ni tipos, ni géneros. Sólo entiendo el amor y el respeto en todas sus versiones y colores. #Orgullo2019 #Pride2019 #MiPersonaFavorita pic.twitter.com/YRDgy387bh— Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) 28 de junio de 2019
Lo mismo sucedió con el icónico Elton John, quien, en la misma red social, escribió: "estoy agradecido por el avance de las políticas gubernamentales que han apoyado legalmente mi matrimonio con David. Esto nos ha dado consuelo y felicidad".
And I’m truly grateful for the advancement in government policies that have allowed and legally supported my marriage to David. This has brought us both tremendous comfort and happiness.— Elton John (@eltonofficial) 28 de junio de 2019
En Instagram, otras estrellas se pronunciaron por el Día del orgullo gay. Lady Gaga fue una de ellas y escribió: "No podría estar más orgullosa de cada persona en esa multitud y alrededor del mundo hoy. Esta comunidad me inspira mucho. Su coraje, su valentía, su implacable búsqueda de la bondad. Celébrense hoy, y suerte todos los días".
I couldn’t be more proud of every single person in that crowd and around the world today. This community inspires me so much. Your courage, your bravery, your relentless pursuit of kindness. Celebrate yourselves today, and hopefully every day. I love you. #PRIDE 📸 @gr8images @gettyentertainment
Taylor Swift también manifestó su apoyo a la causa, compartiendo un extenso mensaje con sus fans, donde reconoce las dificultades que la comunidad gay tuvo que pasar a lo largo de la historia en Estados Unidos.
🌈HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator. While there’s no information yet as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act. Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Click the link in my bio to sign the petition for Senate support of the Equality Act.
Demi Lovato, Cyndi Lauper y Mariah Carey también celebraron el Día del orgullo gay a través de sus cuentas de Instagram. Esta última subió una fotografía acompañada del mensaje: "¡Amor siempre para todos mis amigos en la comunidad LGBTQ +!".
