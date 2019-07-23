Camila Cabello habla de su lucha contra la ansiedad: "He cambiado mucho como persona"

Camila Cabello se despojó del glamour al que nos tiene acostumbrados y abrió su corazón a uno de los episodios más difíciles de su vida: su batalla con la ansiedad.
En el extenso y sincero texto que compartió en Instagram, la intérprete de "Havana" confesó que nunca se sintió cómoda al cantar y bailar frente a la gente. Ni siquiera quería hacerlo para sus amigos o familiares.
"Por lo general me sentía increíblemente nerviosa y sufría ansiedad social cuando era pequeña. La gente siempre me mira con incredulidad cuando digo esto. Siento que durante toda mi vida han existido dos Camilas en mi interior", se lee entre las líneas escritas por la exintegrante de Fifth Harmony.
"Está la pequeña Camila a quien le aterroriza lo desconocido y es consciente de todas las maneras en que algo puede salir mal (en realidad puede imaginarlo vívidamente, jaja), y piensa que es más seguro permanecer en casa que jugar a la pelota. También está la otra Camila. Ella sabe lo que quiere de la vida y es consciente del poco tiempo que tiene para permitir que la pequeña Camila dirija el espectáculo, mientras el tiempo pasa y toma a la joven yo de la mano y la obliga a salir de casa diciendo: ‘Vamos. Sobrevivirás y no me perderé de todo esto. Vamos’", agrega la cantante.
"Mi esencia es la misma, pero he cambiado mucho como persona (…) Oblígate a realizar esas cosas que te dan miedo, siempre, y ve tras lo que quieres o quien deseas ser porque tú lo vales", recalcó Cabello.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I remember growing up hearing stories of the singers I loved, all the stories sounded the same, kids who would grow up performing for their families and putting on talent shows for their parents when they were little who grew up to be dazzling to me. I was the opposite, I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door, I got teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me because people looking at me actually made me overwhelmed. I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that. I did an interview the other day where I got it again, the interviewer said something along the lines of “So... how’d you end up here?” The answer is, I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me. There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying “Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go.” And that is literally how I can sum up how I’ve gotten to this point in my life. (I’m talking about as a person, not success.) remember feeling discouraged when I felt like some people were just “born” to do things. That they always had it in them. “They were always this outgoing, they always loved to entertain, they were always this bold, they were always this outspoken.” (.....continue)
Camila Cabello tiene 22 años e inicio su carrera artística en Fifth Harmony, banda donde alcanzó la fama mundial. En 2016 decidió abandonar el grupo para probar suerte como solista.
Ya en el 2018 publicó su primer disco llamado “Camila” y brilló en los Billboard 200 con “Havana”, su máximo hit.
