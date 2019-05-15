Módulos Temas Día
Módulos Tomas de Canal
Hoy

Más en Famosos

Famosos

Demi Lovato agradece a sus amigos por apoyarla en momentos difíciles

Luego de tomar unas vacaciones en Bora Bora con sus dos mejores amigos, la cantante compartió una reflexión en Instagram sobre la importancia de la amistad

Demi Lovato agradece el apoyo de sus mejores amigos durante “sus momentos más oscuros” (Fotos: Instagram)

Demi Lovato agradece el apoyo de sus mejores amigos durante “sus momentos más oscuros” (Fotos: Instagram)

Redacción EC

Demi Lovato utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para reflexionar sobre la importancia de los amigos de verdad en tiempos difíciles.

Junto a una fotografía del reciente viaje que hizo con Sara Mitchell y Matthew Montgomery, la cantante les mostró su amor y cariño por haber permanecido a su lado.

Demi Lovato y su curioso autoregalo por el Día de la Mujer | FOTOS
Demi Lovato: la ex chica Disney sorprende a sus seguidores con nuevo cambio de look

"Tengo tanta suerte de tener dos mejores amigos con almas tan increíbles, talentosas y creativas que me inspiran a diario. Y que me apoyan tanto en todo lo que hago", escribió Demi Lovato en Instagram.

La artista de 26 años continuó diciendo que Sara y Matthew han permanecido con ella desde entonces, asegurándose que estuviera bien en cada momento posible.

"Lo más importante es que nunca me abandonaron como lo hicieron los demás cuando pasaba por m****… Estuvieron ahí para escuchar, sin juzgar y solo amarme, nunca podré expresar lo que eso significanpara mí", reveló Demi Lovato.

La intérprete de "Sober", regresó de su viaje el sábado, el cual lo habría realizado para celebrar sus recientes logros, ya que hace poco cumplió 6 meses de sobriedad y alcanzó un nuevo título en jiu-jitsu.

La artista desde entonces ha compartido con sus seguidores de Instagram algunas sensuales fotografías en bikini, que han cautivado a sus fanáticos.

Tags Relacionados:

Demi Lovato

Instagram

Leer comentarios ()

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos

Mantente siempre informado y disfruta de cientos de beneficios exclusivos del CLUB EL COMERCIO

¡SÉ PARTE DEL CLUB EL COMERCIO!

SUSCRÍBETE AQUÍ
X
Fotogalerías
Ir a portada