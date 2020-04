View this post on Instagram

Look who's supporting wish kids by sending a message of hope - it's long-time wish granters and Make-A-Wish supporters, the @jonasbrothers! Join them in helping encourage wish kids waiting for their wish by sharing a message of hope. Just post your creative message of hope, tag @MakeAWishAmerica, #WishesAreWaiting & two friends to join in. Learn more about how you can spread more hope at link in bio.