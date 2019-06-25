Módulos Temas Día
Kim Kardashian anuncia nuevo proyecto empresarial: una línea de fajas

La empresaria lanzará una colección de fajas inspiradas en todos los tipos de cuerpo de las mujeres

Kim Kardashian sorprende con nuevo proyecto empresarial (Foto: Instagram)

Redacción TV+

Luego de anunciar una base para el cuerpo y una posible fragancia con Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian tiene un nuevo proyecto empresarial: una marca de fajas que ha bautizado como "Kimono Solutionwear".

Este nuevo emprendimiento de Kim Kardashian se trata de una colección de fajas inspiradas en la diversidad de cuerpos femeninos.

“Siempre cortaba mis fajas para hacer mis propios estilos, y también muchas otras veces no encontré un tono que vaya con mi color de piel, así que necesitábamos una solución para esto”, escribió Kim Kardashian en Instagram.

La línea de fajas de Kim Kardashian que se lanzará “próximamente” tendrá diversos tamaños, desde XXS hasta 4XL y en nueve colores.

Como se recuerda, esta nueva marca se unirá al resto de empresas de Kim Kardashian la cual incluye su línea de belleza KKW.

