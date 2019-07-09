Módulos Temas Día
Lady Gaga anunció el lanzamiento de su nueva línea de belleza “Haus Laboratories” | FOTOS

La cantante presentó este nuevo negocio con un atrevido y emocionante video compartido en sus redes sociales.

La cantante Lady Gaga, quien recientemente acaparó las portadas por su presunta relación con Bradley Cooper, dejó de lado la polémica para presentar el primer video promocional de su nueva línea de maquillaje llamada “Haus Laboratories”.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la intérprete de “Poker Face” compartió un revelador video donde posa con varios modelos de la marca, todos llenos de mucho color y glamour.

En la descripción del clip, Lady Gaga dijo que se han lanzado muchas líneas de maquillaje; sin embargo, la suya marcará una gran diferencia porque tendrá “sus propias reglas”.

Asimismo, la canción que se escucha en el video promocional es una colaboración del equipo creativo de la cantante junto a los artistas Bloodpop y Tchami.

Por otro lado, en una siguiente publicación, Lady Gaga escribió un inspirador mensaje sobre la belleza, y dio una lección sobre lo que significa el amor propio.

“He llegado a aceptar que descubrí mi belleza al tener la capacidad de inventarme y transformarme. Dijeron que solo era raro, pero en realidad, solo nací de esta manera”, puntualizó.

Lady Gaga

