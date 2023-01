The crown is removed from Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega (C) after pageant's host misread the card stating Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) as winner in the 2015 MISS UNIVERSE show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 20, 2015. Miss Philippines was named Miss Universe, but in a drama-filled turn worthy of a telenovela. The pageant's host comedian Steve Harvey, also a talk show host, misread the card which he said had Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

/

VALERIE MACON