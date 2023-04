A pair of basketball legend Michael Jordan's famous Air Jordans from his rookie season are seen on April 28, 2021 in Geneva during a preview of sale by auction house Sotheby�s intitled �Gamers Only�. - Jordan's sneakers are estimated to sell for 100,000 to 150,000 Swiss francs ($109,500-$164,000; 90,500-136,000 euros), but could go much higher following the buzz created by a new world record this week. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

FABRICE COFFRINI