Anitta celebra a su nueva fan en Instagram: Mariah Carey 

Anitta celebró en Instagram con un largo y emotivo mensaje el hecho de que Mariah Carey, una de la artistas que más admira, haya decidido seguirla en redes sociales.
Ella subió una foto con todos los discos y DVD que tiene de la cantante. "Para los que no saben, mis dos tías y mi madre estaban obsesionadas con ella. Entonces cuando nací, fui la mejor estudiante y la mejor fan", confesó en sus redes sociales.
Del mismo modo, la intérprete de "Veneno" relató que en su momento no tenía el CD de Carey para escuchar su música pues su familia no tenía dinero y cuando la estrella fue a Brasil, ella se quedó llorando al no poder acudir.
"Mi cumpleaños es 2 días después del suyo y a veces celebramos su cumpleaños con el mío", agregó a su emotivo mensaje. "No me importa que sea solo seguir en Instagram, no estoy intentando una hazaña, no intentó una reunión, ni una respuesta. Solo estoy compartiendo lo loca que es la vida", señaló.
Finalmente, Anitta afirmó que Mariah Carey fue su inspiración. Horas después, la diva Mariah Carey respondió a Anitta y le agradeció su fanatismo. Es más le dijo que quería conocerla pronto, quizá en Brasil.
That's my family waking me up today telling me @mariahcarey followed me. For the ones who don't know, my 2 aunts and my mom were obsessed about her. So when I was born I was the best student ever for them and became an even better fan. That's why I started to say I wanted to be a singer so early in life. My uncle use to present us every Christmas with a new MC cd and we always use to celebrate going craaaaaazy. (Cuz in that time we didn't have money to buy ourselves). So this one and only cd of hers of the year used to spend one week in each of us' houses. And I use to go to their houses with the cd to keep listening lol. (When I got money I bought 2 of each cd for us so we could listen as much as we wanted.) When she came to Brazil, we didn't have money to go see. I remember me listening to her concert on the radio crying cuz I wasn't there. My birthday is 2 days after hers and sometimes we use to celebrate her birthday with mine lol. When I could finally have enough money to travel all the family to see her show, everytime I tried some shit happened and we couldn't make it (sorry for some empty front seats u must have seeing sometimes. It was ours and we were as pissed as u probably were seeing that was empty.) I don't give a fuck that it's just a Instagram follow stuff. I'm not trying a feat, not trying a meet, I’m not trying an answer here... actually I'm not trying shit. I'm just sharing how crazy is life. I grew up with her in my heart every day as my inspiration from very very far away and now she knows who the fuck I am. That's crazy as fuck.
