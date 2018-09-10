Módulos Temas Día
Denise Richards se volvió a casar y Charlie Sheen le deseó suerte

La actriz se casó el último fin de semana con Aaron Phypers en una ceremonia íntima en Malibú, California

Denise Richards y Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards y Charlie Sheen fueron pareja durante 2002 y 2006 (Foto: AFP)

Redacción EC

El actor Charlie Sheen deseó suerte a su ex esposa Denise Richards, tras conocerse que contrajo matrimonio con el actor canadiense Aaron Phypers.

La pareja se casó el último sábado en una ceremonia íntima en Malibú, California.

Un representante de Sheen, que estuvo casado con Richards de 2002 a 2006, dijo a Entertainment Tonight que él no asistió a las nupcias pero deseó "¡Nada más que felicidad!" a la nuevos esposos.

Sheen y Richards tienen dos hijas, Sam, de 14 años, y Lola, de 13, que sí asistieron a la ceremonia.

Denise Richards y Aaron Phypers comenzaron a salir en 2017. El actor canadiense finalizó su divorcio de la estrella de "Desperate Housewives", Nicollette Sheridan, en agosto último, dos años después de que se separaron.

Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards

