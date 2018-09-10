Denise Richards se volvió a casar y Charlie Sheen le deseó suerte

El actor Charlie Sheen deseó suerte a su ex esposa Denise Richards, tras conocerse que contrajo matrimonio con el actor canadiense Aaron Phypers.
La pareja se casó el último sábado en una ceremonia íntima en Malibú, California.
Un representante de Sheen, que estuvo casado con Richards de 2002 a 2006, dijo a Entertainment Tonight que él no asistió a las nupcias pero deseó "¡Nada más que felicidad!" a la nuevos esposos.
Sheen y Richards tienen dos hijas, Sam, de 14 años, y Lola, de 13, que sí asistieron a la ceremonia.
Denise Richards y Aaron Phypers comenzaron a salir en 2017. El actor canadiense finalizó su divorcio de la estrella de "Desperate Housewives", Nicollette Sheridan, en agosto último, dos años después de que se separaron.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I don’t think we’ve ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards! Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it! We are thrilled that Denise felt beautiful on her special day and love how the dress 100% fit her personality and the setting. We look forward to working with any of you and creating the dress of your dreams no matter what anyone else thinks! XOXO #markzunino #markzuninobridal #markzuninobride #markzuninoatelier #markzuninocouture #deniserichards #aaronphypers #dropdeadgorgeous #wildthings #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills #rhobh #jamesbond #theworldisnotenough #michaelsimonphotography
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
47-летняя актриса Дениз Ричардс вышла замуж в мини-платье от Марка Зунино. Подробнее по ссылке в шапке профиля или в сториз ☝️ #wedding #weddingdress #markzunino #bridal #bridaldress #weddingmalibu #malibuwedding #deniserichards #невеста #свадьба #свадебноеплатье #наречена #весілля #весільнасукня
Leer comentarios ()