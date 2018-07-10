Módulos Temas Día
Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande: mánager es acusado de usar sus compromisos

Scooter Braun es criticado por utilizar los noviazgos de sus representados para promocionarlos. Grande salió en su defensa

Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande (Foto: EFE / AFP)

Luciana Queirolo

El 2018 es el año de las sorpresas en el ámbito amoroso. Parejas emblemáticas como Chris Pratt y Anna Faris, o Justin Theroux y Jennifer Aniston anunciaron el fin de su romance. Sin embargo, para otras más jóvenes –como Ariana Grande y Pete Davidson, o Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin– la situación es opuesta. Grande se comprometió con el comediante el mes pasado, apenas dos semanas después de iniciar su romance. Bieber, por su lado, retomó su relación con Hailey Baldwin (tras dos años separados) y le propuso matrimonio el último fin de semana en Las Bahamas.

Y como no todo suele ser color de rosas en Hollywood, las críticas no tardaron en llegar. Los comentarios negativos apuntan a que ambos compromisos serían una estrategia publicitaria de Scooter Braun, mánager de Bieber y Grande, para promocionar la carrera de ambos artistas.

"El diablo trabaja duro, pero Scooter Braun trabaja más fuerte", se leyó en Twitter. Grande respondió: "Se dan cuenta de que somos seres humanos que amamos y tenemos vidas, ¿verdad? Scooter solo se preocupa por nuestra felicidad y salud. Déjenlo en paz".

NOVIO FELIZ
Ayer, la estrella canadiense no dudó en celebrar su compromiso con la joven maniquí. "Iba a esperar algún tiempo para decirlo, pero Hailey estoy enamorado de ti. Prometo liderar nuestra familia con honor e integridad permitiendo que Jesús nos guíe en todo lo que hagamos [...]. Me haces una mejor persona. Mi corazón es completamente tuyo para siempre", escribió ayer en Instagram.

