Justin Bieber y Ariana Grande: mánager es acusado de usar sus compromisos

El 2018 es el año de las sorpresas en el ámbito amoroso. Parejas emblemáticas como Chris Pratt y Anna Faris, o Justin Theroux y Jennifer Aniston anunciaron el fin de su romance. Sin embargo, para otras más jóvenes –como Ariana Grande y Pete Davidson, o Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin– la situación es opuesta. Grande se comprometió con el comediante el mes pasado, apenas dos semanas después de iniciar su romance. Bieber, por su lado, retomó su relación con Hailey Baldwin (tras dos años separados) y le propuso matrimonio el último fin de semana en Las Bahamas.
Y como no todo suele ser color de rosas en Hollywood, las críticas no tardaron en llegar. Los comentarios negativos apuntan a que ambos compromisos serían una estrategia publicitaria de Scooter Braun, mánager de Bieber y Grande, para promocionar la carrera de ambos artistas.
"El diablo trabaja duro, pero Scooter Braun trabaja más fuerte", se leyó en Twitter. Grande respondió: "Se dan cuenta de que somos seres humanos que amamos y tenemos vidas, ¿verdad? Scooter solo se preocupa por nuestra felicidad y salud. Déjenlo en paz".
NOVIO FELIZ
Ayer, la estrella canadiense no dudó en celebrar su compromiso con la joven maniquí. "Iba a esperar algún tiempo para decirlo, pero Hailey estoy enamorado de ti. Prometo liderar nuestra familia con honor e integridad permitiendo que Jesús nos guíe en todo lo que hagamos [...]. Me haces una mejor persona. Mi corazón es completamente tuyo para siempre", escribió ayer en Instagram.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
