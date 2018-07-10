Lele Pons, la youtuber venezolana-estadounidense, popular por la versión más vista de "Scooby Doo PaPa", felicitó a Justin Bieber y a su novia, la modelo estadounidense Hailey Baldwin, por su compromiso celebrado el último sábado por la noche, en Bahamas.

"Felicidades @justinbieber y @haileybaldwin por su compromiso. Los amo y les deseo los más felices años venideros", escribió Lele Pons como leyenda de una fotografía en la que aparece junto a Justin y Hailey.



La celebridad de Internet tiene 21 años, se hizo conocida en varias partes del mundo por protagonizar un video viral del popular tema "Scooby Doo PaPa".

Recientemente, Justin Bieber confirmó en Instagram su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin. Dijo que está muy enamorado de la modelo con quien desea pasar el resto de su vida.

"Escucha claro y simple Hailey, ¡estoy taaaaan enamorado de todo sobre ti! Tan comprometido a pasar mi vida llegando a conocer cada parte de ti, amándote paciente y amablemente”, inicia el texto.

"Prometo guiar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad permitiendo a Jesús a través del Espíritu Santo guiarnos en todo lo que hacemos y cada decisión que tomamos”, continúa el documento.

"Me haces mucho mejor y nos complementamos el uno al otro tan bien. No puedo esperar por la mejor temporada de mi vida. Es gracioso porque ahora contigo todo parece hacer sentido. La cosa que más me emociona es que mi pequeño hermano y hermana puedan ver otro matrimonio estable y buscar lo mismo”, remarca.