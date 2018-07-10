Lele Pons, la youtuber venezolana-estadounidense, popular por la versión más vista de "Scooby Doo PaPa", felicitó a Justin Bieber y a su novia, la modelo estadounidense Hailey Baldwin, por su compromiso celebrado el último sábado por la noche, en Bahamas.
"Felicidades @justinbieber y @haileybaldwin por su compromiso. Los amo y les deseo los más felices años venideros", escribió Lele Pons como leyenda de una fotografía en la que aparece junto a Justin y Hailey.
La celebridad de Internet tiene 21 años, se hizo conocida en varias partes del mundo por protagonizar un video viral del popular tema "Scooby Doo PaPa".
Recientemente, Justin Bieber confirmó en Instagram su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin. Dijo que está muy enamorado de la modelo con quien desea pasar el resto de su vida.
"Escucha claro y simple Hailey, ¡estoy taaaaan enamorado de todo sobre ti! Tan comprometido a pasar mi vida llegando a conocer cada parte de ti, amándote paciente y amablemente”, inicia el texto.
"Prometo guiar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad permitiendo a Jesús a través del Espíritu Santo guiarnos en todo lo que hacemos y cada decisión que tomamos”, continúa el documento.
"Me haces mucho mejor y nos complementamos el uno al otro tan bien. No puedo esperar por la mejor temporada de mi vida. Es gracioso porque ahora contigo todo parece hacer sentido. La cosa que más me emociona es que mi pequeño hermano y hermana puedan ver otro matrimonio estable y buscar lo mismo”, remarca.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Leer comentarios ()