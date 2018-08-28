Módulos Temas Día
Instagram: Melanie Griffith y la verdadera razón de la transformación de su rostro

Tras la comentada sesión de fotos de InStyle, la actriz revela una fotografía donde se muestra usando un parche en la nariz

Redacción EC

La actriz Melanie Griffith reapareció en Instagram luego de su comentada sesión de fotos en la revista estadounidense InStyle, donde lucía irreconocible.

Las imágenes donde Griffith aparece con los labios más finos, una nariz puntiaguda, y ojos más redondos, son contrarrestadas ahora con una imagen donde luce un parche en la nariz, lo que ella misma ha explicado en Instagram.

"Vendada de nuevo tras la dermoabrasión, el último paso para eliminar las células del cáncer de piel. Si lo tienen, soluciónenlo. Si se exponen al sol, tengan cuidado. Usen protección solar. Háganse revisiones con su dermatólogo. Si no tienen, consigan uno o acudan a la clínica más cercana y pidan que los revisen. Pronto más información", señala la ex de Antonio Banderas.

Esto también lo comentó en su entrevista en InStyle: "Es aterrador cuando eres una actriz y dependes de tu rostro para el trabajo", dijo sobre su experiencia al extirparse cáncer de piel de la nariz.

En otra imagen, donde aparece con su primer esposo, Steven Bauer, y el hijo que tienen en común, Alexander, la actriz también muestra un rostro bastante cambiado, aparentemente por los procedimientos para combatir el cáncer de piel que padece.

Happy Birthday Dude!! Griffith-Griffith Bauer-Bauer 🎼🎉🎼 Oh what a night!!! 💋💋💋💋

Una publicación compartida de MELANIE (@melaniegriffith) el

