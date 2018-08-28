Instagram: Melanie Griffith y la verdadera razón de la transformación de su rostro

La actriz Melanie Griffith reapareció en Instagram luego de su comentada sesión de fotos en la revista estadounidense InStyle, donde lucía irreconocible.
After taking time off to care for her children, Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think,” she told @mhmakesithappen with a smirk. “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.” She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.” More from @MelanieGriffith at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
Las imágenes donde Griffith aparece con los labios más finos, una nariz puntiaguda, y ojos más redondos, son contrarrestadas ahora con una imagen donde luce un parche en la nariz, lo que ella misma ha explicado en Instagram.
"Vendada de nuevo tras la dermoabrasión, el último paso para eliminar las células del cáncer de piel. Si lo tienen, soluciónenlo. Si se exponen al sol, tengan cuidado. Usen protección solar. Háganse revisiones con su dermatólogo. Si no tienen, consigan uno o acudan a la clínica más cercana y pidan que los revisen. Pronto más información", señala la ex de Antonio Banderas.
Bandaged again after having dermabrasion, the final step to fix the now removed basil cell skin cancer. If any of you have it, get it fixed. If you lay in the sun, are exposed to lots of sun, be CAREFUL. Use sun screen. Get checked out by your Dermatolgist. If you don’t have one, get one, or go to your nearest clinic and ask to be tested for it. More info to come! 💋
Esto también lo comentó en su entrevista en InStyle: "Es aterrador cuando eres una actriz y dependes de tu rostro para el trabajo", dijo sobre su experiencia al extirparse cáncer de piel de la nariz.
En otra imagen, donde aparece con su primer esposo, Steven Bauer, y el hijo que tienen en común, Alexander, la actriz también muestra un rostro bastante cambiado, aparentemente por los procedimientos para combatir el cáncer de piel que padece.
