Natalie Portman niega haber tenido romance con Moby y músico reacciona así

Natalie Portman negó las afirmaciones de Moby, quien describió una supuesta relación con la actriz ganadora del Oscar en su libro de memorias, denominado: "Then It Fell Apart".
Moby aseguró que conoció a Portman en uno de sus conciertos cuando ella tenía 20 años de edad. Dijo que la actriz coqueteaba con él en su camerino y que, posteriormente, intentaron tener un romance, pero este no funcionó.
“Durante unas pocas semanas intenté ser el novio de Natalie, pero no funcionó”, escribió Moby en su libro, publicado este mes.
“Pensé que tendría que decirle que mi pánico era demasiado como para tener una relación real, pero una noche en el teléfono me informó que había conocido a alguien más. Me sentí aliviado de que nunca tuve que decirle lo dañado que estaba", acotó.
SORPRENDIDA
Sin embargo, Portman, negó las afirmaciones del músico en una entrevista con Harper’s Bazaar.
“Me sorprendió escuchar que él caracterizó el muy poco tiempo que lo conocí como noviazgo porque mi recuerdo es el de un hombre mucho mayor que se está comportando de forma espeluznante conmigo cuando acababa de graduarme de la escuela secundaria”, dijo la actriz.
SE DISCULPA
Finalmente, Moby terminó pidiendo disculpas a la actriz, pese a asegurar que tiene evidencia fotográfica.
“Me duele que me mientan, especialmente porque siempre la he respetado y pensé que éramos amigos”, escribió en Instagram después de escuchar el rechazo de Portman.
Moby dijo que intentó tratar a todos los incluidos en el libro “con dignidad y respeto” y que sus acciones fueron “desconsideradas”.
“Entonces, por eso, me disculpo con Natalie y con las otras personas sobre las que escribí en ‘Then It Fell Apart’ sin decirles de antemano”, dijo Moby.
As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. Moby
