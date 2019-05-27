Natalie Portman niega haber tenido romance con Moby y músico reacciona así

Natalie Portman negó las afirmaciones de Moby, quien describió una supuesta relación con la actriz ganadora del Oscar en su libro de memorias, denominado: "Then It Fell Apart".

Moby aseguró que conoció a Portman en uno de sus conciertos cuando ella tenía 20 años de edad. Dijo que la actriz coqueteaba con él en su camerino y que, posteriormente, intentaron tener un romance, pero este no funcionó.

“Durante unas pocas semanas intenté ser el novio de Natalie, pero no funcionó”, escribió Moby en su libro, publicado este mes.

“Pensé que tendría que decirle que mi pánico era demasiado como para tener una relación real, pero una noche en el teléfono me informó que había conocido a alguien más. Me sentí aliviado de que nunca tuve que decirle lo dañado que estaba", acotó.

SORPRENDIDA



Sin embargo, Portman, negó las afirmaciones del músico en una entrevista con Harper’s Bazaar.

“Me sorprendió escuchar que él caracterizó el muy poco tiempo que lo conocí como noviazgo porque mi recuerdo es el de un hombre mucho mayor que se está comportando de forma espeluznante conmigo cuando acababa de graduarme de la escuela secundaria”, dijo la actriz.

SE DISCULPA



Finalmente, Moby terminó pidiendo disculpas a la actriz, pese a asegurar que tiene evidencia fotográfica.

“Me duele que me mientan, especialmente porque siempre la he respetado y pensé que éramos amigos”, escribió en Instagram después de escuchar el rechazo de Portman.

Moby dijo que intentó tratar a todos los incluidos en el libro “con dignidad y respeto” y que sus acciones fueron “desconsideradas”.

“Entonces, por eso, me disculpo con Natalie y con las otras personas sobre las que escribí en ‘Then It Fell Apart’ sin decirles de antemano”, dijo Moby.