Pink emociona con mensaje por el cumpleaños de su hija Willow |FOTOS

Pink mostró su lado más maternal, al compartir en Instagram fotografías de bebe de su hija mayor, Willow; a quien, además le dedicó un emotivo mensaje por su cumpleaños.
"No hay palabras para este sentimiento, este amor, esta gratitud, esta maravilla. Feliz cumpleaños niña", escribió Pink en sus redes sociales.
Esto ocurre luego que, en abril de este año, la cantante decidió no volver a publicar más fotografías de sus hijos, Willow y Jameson Moon, debido a las críticas que recibió por compartir imágenes de un momento familiar.
En la referida imagen, la artista estadounidense aparece en compañía de sus hijos, alimentando a un pelícano que se metió a su hogar.
La polémica surgió cuando los usuarios en redes sociales realizaron comentarios hirientes en relación a la desnudez de su pequeño hijo, quien no tenía ropa de la cintura hacia abajo. Ello provoco gran malestar en la artista.
There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper. I deleted it because you’re all fucking disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.
