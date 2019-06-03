Módulos Temas Día
Módulos Tomas de Canal
Hoy

Farándula

Pink emociona con mensaje por el cumpleaños de su hija Willow |FOTOS

La cantante estadounidense compartió en Instagram fotografías de cuando Willow era una bebe

Redacción EC

Pink mostró su lado más maternal, al compartir en Instagram fotografías de bebe de su hija mayor, Willow; a quien, además le dedicó un emotivo mensaje por su cumpleaños.  

"No hay palabras para este sentimiento, este amor, esta gratitud, esta maravilla. Feliz cumpleaños niña", escribió Pink en sus redes sociales.

Esto ocurre luego que, en abril de este año, la cantante decidió no volver a publicar más fotografías de sus hijos, Willow y Jameson Moon, debido a las críticas que recibió por compartir imágenes de un momento familiar.

En la referida imagen, la artista estadounidense aparece en compañía de sus hijos, alimentando a un pelícano que se metió a su hogar.

La polémica surgió cuando los usuarios en redes sociales realizaron comentarios hirientes en relación a la desnudez de su pequeño hijo, quien no tenía ropa de la cintura hacia abajo. Ello provoco gran malestar en la artista.


Tags Relacionados:

Pink

Instagram

Leer comentarios ()

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos

Mantente siempre informado y disfruta de cientos de beneficios exclusivos del CLUB EL COMERCIO

¡SÉ PARTE DEL CLUB EL COMERCIO!

SUSCRÍBETE AQUÍ
X
Fotogalerías
Ir a portada