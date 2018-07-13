Módulos Temas Día
Justin Bieber es captado llorando fuera de la casa de Hailey Baldwin

El cantante canadiense se mostró muy conmovido en la calle tras una conversación que tuvo al teléfono

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber (Foto: AFP)

Redacción EC

Tras anunciar su compromiso con la modelo Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber fue captado fuera de la casa de su novia en Brooklyn, llorando desconsoladamente.

El canadiense fue fotografiado sentado en la calle limpiándose las lágrimas mientras hablaba por teléfono.

Aunque los medios tratan de averiguar con quien mantenía esta conversación, se empieza a especular sobre el estado emocional del intérprete de "Baby".

Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se comprometieron tras un mes saliendo juntos.

El cantante, de 24 años, confirmó su compromiso con la modelo, de 21, en una publicación en Instagram el lunes.

En el texto que acompaña a una fotografía en la que la joven le da un beso, Bieber prometió poner a Baldwin primero, de quien dice que es el amor de su vida.

Según medios estadounidenses la pedida de mano había producido el último sábado en Bahamas.

Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin

