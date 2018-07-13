Justin Bieber es captado llorando fuera de la casa de Hailey Baldwin

Tras anunciar su compromiso con la modelo Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber fue captado fuera de la casa de su novia en Brooklyn, llorando desconsoladamente.
El canadiense fue fotografiado sentado en la calle limpiándose las lágrimas mientras hablaba por teléfono.
Aunque los medios tratan de averiguar con quien mantenía esta conversación, se empieza a especular sobre el estado emocional del intérprete de "Baby".
@justinbieber was crying yesterday bcz of his grand father is ill. I just wanna say to all jailey haters. Plz stop typing bad things about their engagement. It's @justinbieber and @haileybaldwin life.. you can't hurt him. I will ALWAYS support him. No matter what will be happen pic.twitter.com/lrQgCDeSJ2— Jelena And Engaged Bieber supporter (@RahnumaKhatoon9) 13 de julio de 2018
July 11: Justin Bieber spotted crying after a phone call. Don't worry he could have been crying of happiness. He was outside of Hailey Baldwin's Brooklyn apartment. (We do not own this image. Courtesy of Splash news) pic.twitter.com/K9aJue6b05— Bieber Tracker (@celebritracker) 12 de julio de 2018
Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se comprometieron tras un mes saliendo juntos.
El cantante, de 24 años, confirmó su compromiso con la modelo, de 21, en una publicación en Instagram el lunes.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
En el texto que acompaña a una fotografía en la que la joven le da un beso, Bieber prometió poner a Baldwin primero, de quien dice que es el amor de su vida.
Según medios estadounidenses la pedida de mano había producido el último sábado en Bahamas.
