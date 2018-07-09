Justin Bieber confirma en Instagram su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin |FOTO

Justin Bieber confirmó en Instagram su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin. El cantante le pidió la mano en matrimonio a la modelo el sábado por la noche en un lujoso resort de las Bahamas el sábado por la noche.

A través de Instagram, el intérprete de "Company" reconoció que está muy enamorado de Hailey y que desea pasar el resto de su vida a su lado.

"Escucha claro y simple Hailey, ¡estoy taaaaan enamorado de todo sobre ti! Tan comprometido a pasar mi vida llegando a conocer cada parte de ti, amándote paciente y amablemente”, inicia el texto.

"Prometo guiar a nuestra familia con honor e integridad permitiendo a Jesús a través del Espíritu Santo guiarnos en todo lo que hacemos y cada decisión que tomamos”, continúa el documento.

"Me haces mucho mejor y nos complementamos el uno al otro tan bien. No puedo esperar por la mejor temporada de mi vida. Es gracioso porque ahora contigo todo parece hacer sentido. La cosa que más me emociona es que mi pequeño hermano y hermana puedan ver otro matrimonio estable y buscar lo mismo” continúa.

Posteriormente, Justin Bieber señala que su compromiso con Hailey se concretó el siete de julio.

"Los tiempos de Dios son realmente y literalmente perfectos, nos comprometimos en el día siete del mes siete. El número siete es el número de perfección espiritual", remarca.

Finalmente, Bieber compartió un proverbio de la Biblia. "¡El que encuentra esposa encuentra algo bueno y obtiene favor del Señor! ¡Este es el año de favor!".

En Instagram se compartieron videos de los famosos bailando juntos y enamorados el día del compromiso.

Mientras los asistentes bailaban, la seguridad del intérprete canadiense pidió a los presentes que guarden sus celulares ya que el cantante iba a dar un anuncio importante.

TMZ afirma que la estrella pop se puso de rodillas y le hizo la conocida pregunta a la modelo. Ella respondió que "sí" ante la pedida de Bieber.

Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin empezaron su relación hace aproximadamente un mes, tras la mediática ruptura entre el canadiense y Selena Gómez.

