El actor Dwayne Johnson 'La Roca' se convirtió en padre por tercera vez y compartió la primera fotografía de su hija a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
La tierna imagen que fue compartida hace una hora ya supera los dos millones de vistas.
En Instagram, Dwayne Johnson agradeció a su pareja Lauren Hashian por haber traído al mundo a la pequeña Tiana Gia Johnson. Además se dijo un hombre bendecido por tener tres hijas en su vida (Tiana, Simone Alexandra y Jasmine Lia).
"Fui criado y rodeado por mujeres fuertes y amorosas toda mi vida, pero después de participar en el nacimiento de Tia, es difícil expresar el nuevo nivel de amor, respeto y admiración que tengo por @laurenhashianofficial y todas las mamás y mujeres que existen", escribió el actor.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Dwayne Johnson se encuentra en pleno apogeo del éxito de "Rampage", su última película.
