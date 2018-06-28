Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

Más en Hollywood

Hollywood

Gary Oldman: madre del ganador del Oscar falleció a los 98 años

En la cuenta de Instagram oficial del actor se confirmó el deceso de Kathleen Oldman, a quien la estrella le dedicó su primer premio de la Academia

Redacción EC

Kathleen Oldman, la madre del actor Gary Oldman, falleció a los 98 años, según lo confirmó el actor en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

El deceso de progenitora del actor se da tres meses después que el también director y guionista le dedicara su primer premio Oscar, un galardón que le fue esquivo por 35 años.

"Gracias por tu amor y tu apoyo. Ponle agua al hervidor mamá, llevaré un Oscar a casa", fue el mensaje que le dedicó el actor a su madre en la ceremonia de la Academia donde recibió el premio a Mejor Actor por su papel en "The Darkest Hour".

El actor rindió tributo a su madre a través de la cuenta en conjunto que tiene con su esposa, Gisele Schmidt.

"Kay era una mujer de gran talento y alegría, manteniendo a sus seres queridos sonrientes con su agudeza y respuesta hasta el final. Para su familia y amigos, ella fue una fuente de calidez, inspiración, diversión y apoyo, y será profundamente extrañada", manifiesta el mensaje de Instagram de Gary Oldman.

"Fuimos muy afortunados de tenerla en nuestras vidas y tener tiempo para decir adiós. Los últimos días han sido desgarradores pero también llenos de amor, risas y celebración de una vida plenamente vivida... Kay nos tocó a muchos de nosotros, por lo que ella continúa en nuestros pensamientos y corazones. La familia solicita privacidad en su tiempo de luto y le agradecemos el amor por ella y por nosotros", agregó.

Este fue el mensaje que posteó el galardonado actor.

Este fue el mensaje que posteó el galardonado actor.

Este fue el mensaje que posteó el galardonado actor.

Tags Relacionados:

Gary Oldman

Leer comentarios ()

Te puede interesar

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIrMundial 2018Ir a Somos
Fotogalerías
Hoy
Ir a portada