Kathleen Oldman, la madre del actor Gary Oldman, falleció a los 98 años, según lo confirmó el actor en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
El deceso de progenitora del actor se da tres meses después que el también director y guionista le dedicara su primer premio Oscar, un galardón que le fue esquivo por 35 años.
"Gracias por tu amor y tu apoyo. Ponle agua al hervidor mamá, llevaré un Oscar a casa", fue el mensaje que le dedicó el actor a su madre en la ceremonia de la Academia donde recibió el premio a Mejor Actor por su papel en "The Darkest Hour".
El actor rindió tributo a su madre a través de la cuenta en conjunto que tiene con su esposa, Gisele Schmidt.
"Kay era una mujer de gran talento y alegría, manteniendo a sus seres queridos sonrientes con su agudeza y respuesta hasta el final. Para su familia y amigos, ella fue una fuente de calidez, inspiración, diversión y apoyo, y será profundamente extrañada", manifiesta el mensaje de Instagram de Gary Oldman.
Kathleen Oldman 1919 - 2018 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kay Oldman, Mother of Gary Oldman, Jacqueline Wyles, and Maureen Lesley Bass. Kay was a woman of great talent and mirth, keeping her loved ones smiling with her quick wit and ready repartee until the end. For her family and friends she was a source of warmth, inspiration, amusement, support and she will be deeply missed. We were very fortunate to have her in our lives and were given time to say goodbye. The past few days have been heartbreaking but also filled with love, laughter, and celebration of a life fully lived. We mourn and grieve but loved ones never leave us as long as we keep their memories with us. Kay touched so many of us, so she goes on in our thoughts and in our hearts! The family requests privacy in their time of mourning and we thank you for the outpouring of love on her and our behalf.
"Fuimos muy afortunados de tenerla en nuestras vidas y tener tiempo para decir adiós. Los últimos días han sido desgarradores pero también llenos de amor, risas y celebración de una vida plenamente vivida... Kay nos tocó a muchos de nosotros, por lo que ella continúa en nuestros pensamientos y corazones. La familia solicita privacidad en su tiempo de luto y le agradecemos el amor por ella y por nosotros", agregó.
Este fue el mensaje que posteó el galardonado actor.
Este fue el mensaje que posteó el galardonado actor.
Leer comentarios ()