Instagram: Camila Cabello disfruta de sus vacaciones en Emiratos Árabes Unidos

La cantante fue una de las estrellas de los Grammy 2019. Tras ello, viajó buscando unos días de relax

Redacción EC

Camila Cabello sigue sorprendiendo a todos y no solo por su talento para el canto. Tras su gran presentación en la edición número 61 de los premios Grammy, la intérprete decidió darse unas merecidas vacaciones y viajó a Emiratos Árabes Unidos.

La intérprete de "Havana" y "Consequences" viajo hasta Abu Dhabi, donde empezó su travesía y comparte fotografías de su experiencia, a la que ha descrito como "la más hermosa de su vida".

En una reciente fotografía compartida en su cuenta de Instagram, Camila Cabello contó que visitó la mezquita Sheikh Zayed con un hijab (vestimenta femenina islámica) puesto sobre su cabeza como señal de respeto.

"Una de mis personas favoritas, Anthony Bourdain, dijo una vez: 'Parece que cuando a más sitios voy, más me doy cuenta de lo grande que es el mundo'. Es tan real. Amo el sentimiento de sentirme tan humilde al viajar a otro lugar y experimentar una cultura completamente diferente", escribió Camila Cabello como leyenda de dicha publicación en Instagram.

"He llevado una hijab para ser respetuosa al visitar esta mezquita y en la tienda una chica muy dulce me ayudó a ponérmela. No hablábamos el mismo idioma pero ella me sonreía mientras me ayudaba, y he sentido como si fuese una amiga cercana", agregó.

Asimismo, Camila Cabello ha compartido diversas fotografías de su travesía por el país oriental, donde también ha posado en medio del desierto.

"Para mí, el desierto era algo místico y casi no real, algo que vi en las películas, pero en mi cerebro no se registró como un lugar real, casi como cuando ves lugares locos que parecen pinturas en el planeta tierra", señaló la cantante.

Cabe señalar que el pasado 10 de febrero Camila Cabello ofreció un espectacular concierto en la inauguración de los Grammy 2019, donde compartió escenario al lado de J Balvin, Ricky Martin y el trompetista Arturo Sandoval.


